MA Championship Events Update

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is monitoring the current health crisis developments which is impacting the running of Australian National Championships across the country.

Due to the recent spike in cases in Victoria and NSW, the following events scheduled for late September to early October are currently under review. The final decision regarding these events will be announced on Monday 17th of August 2020. Should further information be available at an earlier date, this will be communicated.

KTM Australian Junior Motocross – 26 September-3 October – Rockhampton, QLD

GASGAS Australian Trial Championship – 26-27 September – Bangor, SA

Australian Junior Track Championship – 26-27 September – Gunnedah, NSW

Australian Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track – 3- 4 October – Temora, NSW

Motorcycling Australia in conjunction with our dedicated host clubs remain committed to racing Australian National Championships in 2020 and we thank them for their continued support. We will continue to do our best in keeping all riders, teams and officials informed as the information becomes available.

The digital calendar has now been updated to reflect this and can be viewed here.

To stay up to date with the latest information and announcements visit the MA web site www.ma.org.au