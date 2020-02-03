MA Calls For Riders For Team Australia

2020 International Six Day Enduro World Title Tilt

Motorcycling Australia is calling for applications for riders to be part of Australia’s next world beating team to take on the best enduro riders at the 2020 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) in Italy, August 31 – September 5.

Over past years Team Australia has stood proudly on the top, and Motorcycling Australia (MA) are now looking for our next world enduro champions.

Australia tasted the bubbles of success in 2019 with the RecoveR8 Team Australia Junior Trophy Team Crowned World Champions and Victoria’s Daniel Sanders secured the ISDE Individual Outright World and E3 Class Championship in Portugal, and 2018 where Australia reigned victorious with our World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy teams taking first place in Chile.

The oldest ‘off-road’ motorcycle event on the FIM calendar, we are now seeking rider applications for Team Australia, as well as nominations for Club or Vintage team riders.

MA is calling for ISDE World Championship riders for the following three classes:

World Trophy Team: 4 riders

Junior World Trophy Team: 3 riders

Women’s World Trophy Team: 3 riders

Riders wishing to apply for a position with Team Australia will need to consider that while MA will contribute some funding, there may be associated costs involved to selected riders.

The 2020 ISDE Australian Trophy Team Rider application forms can be found here.

Club or Vintage Rider nominations forms can be found here.

All applications and nominations must be submitted before Friday 13th March, 2020.

Please address any queries regarding the application directly to MA’s Off-Road Event Manager, Matthew Falvo via:

Phone: 03 9684 0514

Email: offroad@ma.org.au