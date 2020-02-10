MA Calls For Applications For The

2020 FIM Trial des Nations Australia Team

Motorcycling Australia has today opened applications for riders to compete in the 2020 FIM Trial des Nations, to be held in Gouveia, Portugal, September 12 and 13.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) are calling for applications from riders to be part of the Australian team competing in the Women Championship and International Trophy classes with applications closing, Friday, March 6, 2020.

Crew and minder applications are also open.

Following highly-successful back-to-back rounds of the FIM Trial World Championship in 2018 and 2019, Gouveia – on the edge of the beautiful Serra da Estrela Natural Park in Northern Portugal – has been rewarded in 2020 with the Trial des Nations.

Having won the International Trophy in 2017, placed in the top six the past two years, and in the Women class placed in the top 7, Australia is again likely to field a strong team.

The National Team Selection Policy will apply, and results obtained in Australian events such as the Australian Trial Championships and State Championships, or other significant open events within Australia, will be taken into consideration when riders of National level with similar abilities are competing against each other.

The rules and regulations of the FIM Trial des Nations may vary from Australian events, and it is recommended riders check the rules and regulations which can be obtained from www.fim-live.com or www.trialgp.com

Additional information on the event can be found at: http://www.fim-live.com/en/sport/sport/trial-des-nations/

Applications are available here www.ma.org.au/competition/trial/