MA announces Wildcards for World Supercross

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is today announcing the four wildcard entries for the 2022 World Supercross event to be held at Marvel Stadium Fri 21st – Sat 22nd October.



The riders are:

Class SX1 Kyle Webster Brett Metcalfe SX2 Nathan Crawford Rhys Budd

Motorcycling Australia congratulates the four riders set to compete in the prestigious world supercross event and wishes them every success.

The FIM World Supercross Championship announced tickets are on sale for the first Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, which can be found HERE. The FIM World Supercross Championship 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. From 2023, and subsequent years, the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.

For WSX Australian GP ticket pricing and information head to ticketmaster.com.au