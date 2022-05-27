MA announces new Sport Integrity framework and updated policy list.

Sport Australia have proactively sought to both expand and consolidate the integrity framework and policies of many National Sporting Organisations (NSO) including Motorcycling Australia.

The formation of Sport Integrity Australia in July 2020 has brought forward the process of updating our MA’s integrity framework and policies.

Thanks to the encouragement and support of Sport Integrity Australia, we are now ready to release both our updated integrity framework and policies. This will come into effect from 12:01am on Wednesday the 1st of June.

These updates have taken several forms; updated policies, old policies absorbed into new ones and unchanged policies.

Those wishing to read and examine the changes set to come into effect may read the updated Policy and Sport Integrity Web Page.