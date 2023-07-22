MA and MA Rules & Technical Committee Invite Feedback on Rules Change Requests for 2024 MoMS

Motorcycle Australia (MA) and the MA Rules & Technical Committee are pleased to announce that they are actively seeking feedback on all rules change requests for the 2024 Manual of Motorcycle Sport (MoMS). As part of the commitment to ensuring a fair and competitive environment for all motorcycle sports enthusiasts, MA is inviting valuable input from our racing community.

The Joint Commission Minutes, along with comments from the MA Rules & Technical Committee, are now available for public review and feedback. The comprehensive webpage can be accessed at this link.

The review process aims to consider various aspects, and items that may be of particular interest include, but are not limited to:

Hard Enduro

Super Enduro

Period 7

Flat Track

Changes to the MXW class (Women’s ProMX class)

Electric Machines in racing

Interested stakeholders, competitors, and enthusiasts are encouraged to actively participate in the feedback process to help shape the future of motorcycle sport in Australia. The insights and suggestions received will play an important role in determining any potential changes to be implemented for the upcoming 2024 season.

Submissions can be made through the official feedback form, which can be accessed via this highlighted link.

Please note that the submissions will be open until Monday, August 7th, 2023. MA and the MA Rules & Technical Committee are committed to carefully reviewing all feedback received during this period.