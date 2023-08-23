Locked & Loaded: 2024 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships Heading to the Wild West!

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is thrilled to announce that the much-anticipated 2024 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships (AJMX) will be hosted by the Bunbury Motorcycle Club in Western Australia. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Western Australia, this prestigious event scheduled from the 24th to the 28th of September 2024 promises to deliver a thrilling showcase of Australia’s finest junior motocross talent.

As the pinnacle of junior motocross racing in Australia, the KTM AJMX brings together young riders from across the country to compete for the highly coveted national title. MA is excited to collaborate with KTM Australia, Motorcycling Western Australia, and the Bunbury Motorcycle Club to ensure an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike.

“The KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships is a pinnacle event on the Australian motocross calendar, and we are delighted to announce Bunbury Motorcycle Club as the host for 2024,” said MA CEO Peter Doyle. “Western Australia offers incredible landscapes and a rich motocross heritage, providing the perfect backdrop for this important championship.”

The KTM AJMX 2024 will see young riders battling it out across multiple classes and age groups. The event serves as a launching pad for the future stars of Australian motocross, with many past participants progressing to successful professional careers.

“KTM Australia are pleased to continue their long-standing association with AJMX into 2024. Junior Racing is at the core of our brand values and with Western Australia being the original heart land of KTM Australia this location holds a special place in our history. To return to Perth and specifically the Bunbury region, we are guaranteed an exceptional track and an extraordinary experience from the club involved. With many of our elite team riders past and present originating from Western Australia, this has always been a key racing region for our brand, and we look forward to seeing the talent from across the country converge again in 2024. Beyond racing, the southern Western Australian region is an iconic destination, with a broad offering of family activities along the Margret River to look forward to. Will see you trackside next year!” – Tam Paul KTM Group National Sales Manager

Stay tuned for further updates and details on the official MA website and social media platforms on the KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships 2024, including event schedules, participant announcements, and ticketing information.