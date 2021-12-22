Federal Government offers Local Sporting Champions funding program for 12- 18 year olds

The Federal Government recently updated the local sport grants program and we think this would be of interest to our members- specifically for competitors in the 12-18 age group and their supporters.

From the release:

The Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance to coaches, officials, and competitors aged 12 to 18 who are required to travel to participate in state, national or international championships. …Applicants receive between $500 and $750 towards the cost of attending championship events which help ease the financial burden on individuals and their families.

For more information CLICK HERE

To apply for this program CLICK HERE

Please note:

Applicants must meet the following criteria