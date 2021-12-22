Federal Government offers Local Sporting Champions funding program for 12- 18 year olds

The Federal Government recently updated the local sport grants program and we think this would be of interest to our members- specifically for competitors in the 12-18 age group and their supporters.
From the release:
The Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance to coaches, officials, and competitors aged 12 to 18 who are required to travel to participate in state, national or international championships.
…Applicants receive between $500 and $750 towards the cost of attending championship events which help ease the financial burden on individuals and their families.
Please note:
Applicants must meet the following criteria
- Be turning 12 to 18 years of age in the same calendar year as the nominated championships.
- Be an Australian citizen or have been granted permanent resident status, residing in Australia.
- Be participating as an athlete, coach, or match official in:
- an official state championships endorsed by the relevant Sport Australia recognised national sporting organisation (NSO), National Sporting Organisations for people with Disability (NSOD) or a School Sport Australia member body; or
- an official national championships endorsed by the relevant Sport Australia recognised NSO or School Sport Australia; or
- an international competition as a member of an official Australian team, representing a Sport Australia recognised NSO or School Sport Australia.
- Those attending a state championships must be living more than 125km from the championships venue, and travelling greater than 250km return to participate in the nominated championships*.
- Must complete and submit the application prior to or up to one month post completion of your nominated championships**
- May receive a maximum of two grants in the same allocation year (1 April 2020 – 31 March 2021) for attending either:
- one state or national championships and one international competition; or
- two different international competitions.