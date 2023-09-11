Line-up taking shape for Australian Speedway Centenary meeting

Organisers of the upcoming Australian Speedway Centenary have secured Australia’s 2017 world speedway champion Jason Doyle as the latest signing in a burgeoning entry list of international stars.

The thirty-seven-year-old Newcastle (NSW)-born Doyle will contest the December 29 Solo Centurions Trophy at North Brisbane Speedway, joining fellow Speedway Grand Prix world champions Chris Holder and Great Britain’s Tai Woffinden.

“Doyley has a busy schedule and we’re absolutely thrilled that he has agreed to take part in the Centenary event,” said co-promoter, David Tapp.

“He’ll literally be flying in from the UK, racing at the event and then returning to the UK so he can focus on preparations for next year’s racing schedule abroad.”

Doyle says he considers it a huge honour to contest the Australian Speedway Centenary.

“I’m really excited to confirm I’ll be racing at North Brisbane Speedway in the 100-year celebration of our sport,” Jason said.

“I know this will be a great show, not just another speedway meeting. I can’t wait to ride in front of Aussie speedway fans at what will be my only appearance Down Under this summer. See you all on December 29.”

Other confirmed entries include Dan Bewley (GB), Jaimon Lidsey, Adam Ellis (GB), Rohan Tungate (NSW), Ryan Douglas (QLD), Tate Zischke (Qld) and Declan Kennedy (Qld). More rider announcements will be made in coming days.

In addition to the on-track action, the December 29 centenary event will also see the main straight at North Brisbane Speedway re-named “Jason Crump Straight” in honour of the three-time Speedway Grand Prix world champion.

There will also be a cavalcade of legends, which will include Todd Wiltshire, John Titman, Craig Boyce, Troy Butler and Mick Poole – with more to come.

The Australian Speedway Centenary will be held over two nights, with a sidecar extravaganza to kick things off on December 28 – with its own cavalcade of three-wheeled legends as well.

