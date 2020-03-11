L4 CofC and Steward/Referee Training March Seminar Rescheduled

Due to unforeseen circumstances Motorcycling Australia (MA) has had to postpone the L4 CofC and Steward/Referee Training Seminar for March 21 and 22 and reschedule it to July, 2020.

The training seminar will now take place on July 18 and 19, 2020 and be held at the MA offices, 38, 1 International Drive, Westmeadows, Victoria.

Additional training courses you may be interested in registering for include:

The Track Inspector Seminar, is held over the weekend of Saturday 18 and Sunday 19, April, at 2 different venues – MA Office Saturday and Broadford Motorcycle Sports Complex Vic on Sunday.

L4 Steward/Referee and Clerk of Course Seminar is held over the weekend of Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, May, at a venue that will be near the Sydney airport, NSW.

L2 Motorcycle Sport Specific Coaching Seminar is a four day event held between Saturday 20 and Tuesday 23, June, three days at the MA Office and one day at Broadford Motorcycle Sports Complex, Victoria.

L4 Steward/Referee and Clerk of Course Seminar – Saturday 19 and Sunday 20, September, venue – MA Office, Victoria.

FIM CCR Clerk of Course and Sporting Steward Seminar – Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21, October – date and venue TBC

L4 Steward/Referee and Clerk of Course Seminar – Saturday 14 and Sunday 15, November, – venue TBC – Brisbane, QLD.

To register your interest or for additional information, please contact Motorcycling Australia, Training and Officials Coordinator, Peter Smith at development@ma.org.au or 0412 455 878.