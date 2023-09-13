Kurri Kurri Speedway Club to host speedway centenary festival

Nearly 100 years ago, on December 15, 1923, the legendary Johnnie Hoskins introduced the world to speedway at the Maitland Showground (NSW), originally promoted as the ‘Electric Light Carnival’ and designed to boost attendance at the local show.

To celebrate this historic occasion, Kurri Kurri Speedway Club – just a stone’s throw from Maitland – is hosting an action-packed two-day speedway celebration on December 15-16, 2023, encapsulating both on- and off-track activities.

On the racing front, day one (Friday) will feature the Maitland Showground Speedway Showcase, followed by the Johnnie Hoskins Founders Cup on Saturday in Kurri Kurri – also an ideal shakedown for riders ahead of the 2024 Australian Speedway Championship round on January 7.

The off-track festivities at Maitland Showground on Friday will include an unprecedented collection of historic speedway motorcycles, sidecars, cars and associated memorabilia.

Spectators can also watch historic speedway footage on a giant screen, which will also cut to livestream event coverage and interviews with two-, three- and four-wheeled speedway stars of today and yesteryear.

Other highlights will include:

• Demonstration laps of the Maitland track by historic machines piloted by an array of speedway legends;

• Traditional showground food trucks with everyone’s favorite trackside tucker like Pluto Pups and Candy Floss;

• Limited-edition commemorative t-shirts, caps and stubby holders available for purchase; and

• A showcase of period costume. All exhibitors and visitors are invited to dress up in 1920s gear with prizes awarded for the most authentic riders, mechanics and spectators.

The day will conclude with a Centenary Christmas Dinner in the Maitland Showground MacDonald Pavilion, including guest speakers and interviews with speedway royalty plus a centenary auction of speedway memorabilia and prizes.

For more information on the centenary celebrations, including purchasing tickets for the Centenary Christmas Dinner, click here (Facebook link).