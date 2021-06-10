Kiwis Will Get Prime Time Live ProMX TV Coverage Through Sky Sport NZ

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is ecstatic to announce an international expansion of television coverage of the 2021 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, with New Zealand motocross fans able to watch Live coverage of the Championship through Sky Sport NZ.

New Zealand fans will get their first taste of the spectacular ProMX Championship when it heads to Maitland, NSW, for round 4 of the Championship on June 27.

Jonny Errington, Sky’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “Stand out Kiwi performers such as World Champion Courtney Duncan, and emerging talent such as recent MX1 winner Hamish Harwood, show there’s a huge demand for Motocross coverage”.

“So we’re delighted to offer the ProMX Championship out of Australia; one of the leading domestic championships in the world.

“This competition will give local riders plenty of inspiration. On air June 27, live on Sky Sport.”

“We are delighted Sky Sport will showcase the best motocross racers competing in the country which includes current New Zealand MX2 Nationals Champion, Maximus Purvis,” said MA CEO Peter Doyle.

“Through Sky Sport, we are sure New Zealand motocross fans will be thoroughly entertained at the fast and furious ProMX Championship as it explodes into action at Maitland, NSW.”

The Sky Sport Live television broadcast will see the epic battle in the Thor MX1 class resume between Championship leader KTM’s Regan Duffy, current Champion Husqvarna’s Todd Waters and the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy duo of Hayden Mellross and Luke Clout.

The coverage will also include the Pirelli MX2 class and Maxxis MX3 class with the ProMX TV team of Host Riana Crehan, and expert commentary from Danny Ham and Lee Hogan.



Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar

Round 1 – Wonthaggi VIC April 11th

Round 2 – Canberra ACT, May 2nd

Round 3 – Gillman SA, May 30th Postponed

Round 4 – Maitland NSW, June 27th

Round 5 – Wodonga Vic, July 25th

Round 6 – QMP Qld, August 8th

Rounds 7 & 8 – Coolum QLD, August 14th & 15th