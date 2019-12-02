Justin Brayton Becomes 4 X Australian Supercross Champion In Front of 35,000 at Marvel Stadium

The Monster Energy AUS-X Open rocked Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium for the first time ever, with Justin Brayton and Chris Blose claiming the Australian Supercross Championships as American Jason Anderson claimed the prestigious Monster Energy S-X Open International FIM Oceania Supercross Championship

In-form Luke Clout started off the night in perfect fashion, as he laid down the fastest lap in the Boost Mobile Superpole, clocking a time faster than Anderson, Brayton and Chad Reed to name a few.

When the SX1 Finals came around, Justin Brayton kicked things off positively with a win, however his title rival Clout ran into dramas straight away, going down multiple times to finish way down the order. Anderson claimed the race two victory over Brayton, and the third main he did the same, granting he the S-X Open International FIM Oceania Supercross Championship, and Brayton the Australian Supercross Championship.

“I’m stoked I got the win – the last few weeks have been so tough, so to get this championship means a lot. I love this country, thank you so much for welcoming me, and I hope that I’ve done your country proud coming over here and winning four straight,” commented Brayton.

For Anderson, claiming the FIM Oceania Championship is a big tick off the list, and something that’ll reside front and centre on the trophy mantle.

“This title is sweet, it’s rad I was able to get it done. The track was slick, racing was tight, but my Rockstar Husky was locked in. Thanks to all the AME boys for putting this on. I love coming down under, and really plan on doing it for sometime to come,” commented Anderson.

The SX2 Class was once again full of insane racing, with the Triple Crown offering up some incredible action that resulted in Honda’s Mitchell Oldenburg taking the overall victory. In P4 was Australian prodigy Jett Lawrence, who claimed two Knobby Holeshots, as he demonstrated why he has secured a long-term contract with Geico Honda.

The star of the show however in SX2 was American Chris Blose; as he took home the 2019 Australian Supercross Championship.

“Oh man; I can’t explain this. I’m so pumped, the Penrite Honda team worked so hard for this, I did too, and we walk out of here with a number one plate. Thanks to everyone involved, it’s a dream come true to be crowned champion,” commented Blose.

The Monster Energy Best Trick contest saw Melbourne young gun Jayo Archer stomp his first ever Double Backflip in competition, and subsequently, the crowd decided he deserved the gold by popular demand. For Boost Mobile Best Whip, Tyler Wakeford beat some heavy hitters to take gold.

The 2019 Monster Energy AUS-X Open was deemed as a huge success for it’s first time in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, with 34,971 people coming from all over the globe to witness intense supercross action, world-class entertainment, and the ultimate comfort inside one of Australia’s most prestigious stadium.

Melbourne provided the perfect city for Australia’s biggest ever supercross race, with riders from across the globe participating in cultural activities all throughout the lead up to the event, and staying in the Dockland’s, which overlooks the Melbourne city skyline.

That’s a wrap for supercross action in the Southern Hemisphere for 2019, with 2020 already in the works to become bigger and better than ever, as riders continue to strive for supercross stardom.