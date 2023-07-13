Juniors brought the heat in Acacia Hills

Today’s racing in the 2023 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) featured highly competitive Heats and Finals for all 12 Australian Championship classes. With just two days remaining in the annual KTM AJMX, anything could happen as we head into tomorrow for Heat 3, Final 2 & 3.

If today is anything to go by, we’re in for two more days of exceptionally competitive and tense racing. Isn’t it thrilling to watch the next generation of Australian Motocross (MX) superstars climb up through the ranks?

Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs)

After eight laps across Acacia Hills, Danielle McDonald remains completely in front of the Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs) pack. With a total time of 15:34.296, McDonald created an impressive 19.332 second lead ahead of Madi Simpson, who settled for second place. Emily Lambert earnt the third podium spot for Final 1, with a total time of 15:59.420.

128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U15yrs)

Seth Shackleton claimed an undisputed Final 1 victory in 128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U15yrs). After 10 laps and a total time of 17:34.580, Shackleton led the charge with a whopping 31.327 second difference.

Cooper Rowe and Sonny Pellicano claimed second and third place respectively.

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (9 – U12yrs)

Heats 1 & 2 for the 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (9 – U12yrs) class were broken into two groups. In Group A, Ollie Birkitt finished Heat 1 and six laps with the fastest total time of 12:05.220, as well as the fastest lap time of 2:00.604. Behind Birkitt was Clayton Walsh and Cody Dunne, in second and third respectively. Heading into Heat 2, Conner Feather stole the rug out from under Birkitt, pushing up through the pack to claim the top step. Feather finished in first, ahead of Birkitt in second by 3.765 seconds.

Over in Group B, Heat 1 introduced Nate Tomerini onto the top step, ahead of Declan Smart by 10.427 seconds. Tomerini retained his lead in Heat 2, beating Sidney Stephenson and Marco Tognola to the punch. Tomerini led the charge by 3.851 seconds after six laps.

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U14yrs)

Heats 1 & 2 for the 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U14yrs) class were broken into two groups. In Heat 1A, Lachlan Allen screamed ahead to finish eight laps with a lead of 18.210 seconds. Heading into Heat 2A, Peter Wolfe claimed top step by whopping 28.127 second difference.

In Heat 1B, Jack Nunn finished eight laps in first with a lead of 7.274 seconds. Heading into Heat 2B, Nunn maintained his lead but this time by only a tight 1.098 seconds.

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs)

Jackson Fuller dominated the competition in 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs), finishing in first for Final 1. With a total time of 14:45.078, he comfortably sat ahead of the pack, finishing eight laps with 13.944 second difference. Max Compton and Cooper Phillips however, battled it out for silver, with mere milliseconds separating their best lap times. At the close of Final 1 though, Compton finished second ahead of Phillips in third.

50cc Auto (7 – U9yrs)

The heat was intense in 50cc Auto (7 – U9yrs), as just 0.944 seconds separated first and second place for Final 1. Rowdy Rabjones claimed first with a total time of 11:07.322, ahead of Hudson Francis with a total time of 11:08.266. The third and final place was scored by Cooper Nilsson.

65cc 2-stroke (10 – U12yrs)

Connor Feather had a fantastic day in Acacia Hills, claiming the win for Final 1 in 65cc 2-stroke (10 – U12yrs). Behind Feather in second by 3.187 seconds was Nate Perrett followed by Ethan Wolfe.

128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (15yrs)

The times were tight throughout all 10 laps in Final 1 of the 128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (15yrs). After 10 tense laps though, Ky Woods claimed first place with a total time of 17:22.064. Behind Woods by 5.432 seconds is Liam Owens, who finished in second place with a total time of 17:27.496.

Patrick Butler finished in third for Final 1, with a total time of 18:02.826.

Female 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U16yrs)

It was Bella Burke’s day in Female 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U16yrs), as she claimed an undeniable first place win in Final 1. After six laps, Burke finished 26.719 seconds ahead of Kyrah Mancinelli in second place. Keetah Diprose rode into third today, with a total time of 12:36.751.

65cc 2-stroke (7 – U10yrs)

In 65cc 2-stroke (7 – U10yrs), Kye Sproule claimed the top step with a total time of 10:13.801. After five laps, Nico Verhoeven rode into second place with a total time of 10:22.566. Claiming the third and final podium spot for Final 1 was Liam Millard, with a total time of 10:23.184.

100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (13 – U15yrs)

Cooper Rowe was flying the winning flag in Final 1 for 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (13 – U15yrs). With a total time of 17:00.681 after nine laps, Rowe beat Max Compton and Lachlan Allen to the punch. Compton and Allen conceded for second and third place, respectively.

100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (15yrs)

The battle was fierce in 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (15yrs), as Ky Woods and Patrick Butler battled it out for gold in Final 1. After 10 laps though, Woods claimed victory with a total time of 18:23.541. Butler finished 9.989 seconds behind, settling for second place.

Frederick Taylor stole away the third and final podium spot for today, with a total time of 18:45.431.

We return tomorrow for Heat 3 and Final 1 for categories with more than 40 riders, while classes with under 40 riders go straight to Finals 2 & 3.

Words by Caitlin Hynes. Photos courtesy of David Cook.