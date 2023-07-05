Junior Track Championships lights up at Barleigh

The 2023 Australian Junior Track Championships is set to roll at Barleigh Ranch this weekend of the 8th and 9th July.

A huge entry list of 128 riders across the East Coast will descend on the Hunter Motorcycle Club is what promises to be a close and exciting event prior to the Senior Championships next month.

Spectators can expect to see a well-drilled junior fraternity, that show poise and confidence beyond their years, according to Hunter MCC President, Keith Davies.

“There is some great young talent coming through the ranks”, said Davies.

The Barleigh Ranch Raceway is situated just off the Pacific Highway north of Raymond Terrace. Fans will be able to view all the Saturday action for Saturday while a car loads can pay $20 to see the deciding events on Sunday.

Story: With assistance from Peter Baker on behalf of the Hunter MCC.