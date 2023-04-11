Junior Dirt Track stars set to take the limelight at Arundel, Queensland.

Australia’s best Junior Dirt Track stars are set for the limelight this weekend in Arundel, Queensland.

After a successful Junior Championship event in 2022, the Mike Hatcher Junior Motorcycle Club will host the 2023 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship where young riders will showcase their skills and attempt to take the 2023 honours.

The Mike Hatcher Junior Motorcycle Club has seen many World and Australian Champions come through their ranks, including, 5x 500cc World Champion Michael Doohan, 2x MotoGP World Champion Casey Stoner, and 3x World Speedway Champion Jason Crump.

The Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships take place on the 15-16 April, Captain Cook Drive, Gold Coast, with all the action kicking off at 9am Saturday, while the gates open from 6:30am.