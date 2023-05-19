Jonte grabs the ‘Reyns’ for Day 3 A4DE

Today was not for the faint of heart, as more than 150 riders tackled Day 3 of the 2023 Pilot Air Compressors Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE). Coming in with the win today was Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorexaus) in E1, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team) in E2, Ben Kearns (KTM) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballards Offroad Team) in EW, Glenn Kearney (Honda) in EV and Evan Blackstock (KTM) in EM.

Fastest overall time today was once again won by Reynders, with a total time of 34:42.837.

Harvey, Western Australia (WA) continued to bring blue, cloudless skies and warm temperatures, resulting in dusty and thoroughly churned up tracks. With one day of racing remaining, tensions are running high to secure class and Trophy titles.

Heading into Day 4, the progessive results show McMahon leading in E1, Green in E2, Riley McGillivray (KTM Australia, Tunetech Suspension) in E3, Gardiner in EW, Kearney in EV and Gavin Russell (KTM) in EM.

E1

McMahon has returned to the top step in E1 for Day 3, adding even more seconds to his lead in the bid for the 2023 A4DE E1 title. The GASGAS rider was a demon behind the handlebars as he fought for fastest time of the day. As we head into the Final Moto tomorrow, McMahon is sure to put on a show at the front of the pack.

Riding into second for Day 3 is Victoria’s Tom Mason (KTM, Peter Stevens). With a total time of 35:47.098, Mason tore a hole through the E1 field in a bid to stand on the podium. His efforts today meant he finished just three seconds ahead of Shop Yamaha’s Cooper Sheidow.

Sheidow settled for third place today, which is an unfortunate turn of events considering his triumph yesterday. With nearly two minutes now separating him from the 2023 A4DE E1 title in progressive results, today’s times have not worked in Sheidow’s favour.

2023 A4DE E1 Day 3 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorexaus) 35:09.211 Tom Mason (KTM, Peter Stevens) 35:47.098 Cooper Sheidow (Shop Yamaha) 35:50.071

E2

Third time’s the charm for the Tasmanian rider! Clocking in the fastest overall time of the day, Reynders was something you had to see with your own eyes as he pushed his Sherco to the limit in a bid for the top step. With just over five seconds in his pocket, Reynders knocked Josh Green (Shop Yamaha) from his perch to claim the E2 Day 3 win.

Green dropped to second for Day 3, finishing with a total time of 34:48.238. With two class wins already under his belt, the Yamaha racer is looking primed to take out the 2023 E2 win but we’ll all have to wait for the Final Moto. There is currently 10 seconds separating Green and Reynders in the bid for the 2023 title.

Rounding out the E2 podium today was Andy Wilksch (KTM Australia, Alpinestars). It’s been an exciting adventure watching Wilksch overcome his injury and improve his times over the past three days, jumping higher and higher on the leader board. Wilksch clocked off with a total time of 35:30.430.

2023 A4DE E2 Day 3 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team) 34:42.837 Josh Green (Shop Yamaha) 34:48.238 Andy Wilksch (KTM Australia, Alpinestars) 35:30.430

E3

Kearns has been an exciting racer to witness here in Harvey. The KTM racer has grown from strength to strength to take out his first E3 class win for the week. With a total time of 35:56.640, Kearns successfully separated himself from the rest of the pack by just over 12 seconds.

Behind Kearns in second today was Riley McGillivray (KTM Australia, Tunetech Suspension). The Victorian clocked up impressive times all day, which should mean we play witness to a very fierce Final Moto tomorrow. McGillivray finished Day 3 with a total time of 36:08.148.

Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) was hot on McGillivray’s heels all day but just couldn’t quite pass the KTM racer. Pretscherer finished Day 3 with a total time of 36:22.072.

In terms of progressive results heading into Day 4, McGillivray still holds the lead on the 2023 A4DE E3 title, with just over 22 seconds between him and Pretscherer.

2023 A4DE E3 Day 3 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Ben Kearns (KTM) 35:56.640 Riley McGillivray (KTM Australia, Tunetech Suspension) 36:08.148 Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) 36:22.072

EW

Gardiner’s seventh A4DE EW title is so close she can almost taste it. After Day 3, the New South Wales (NSW) local has raked in her third consecutive EW win with a total time of 40:46.444. Regardless of the tough and dusty conditions, Gardiner remained consistently on brand: focused, calm and fast.

Husqvarna’s Emelie Karlsson claimed her third EW second place spot, with a total time of 42:27.845. Thanks to the efforts of both Gardiner and Karlsson, NSW’s Women’s Trophy Team is looking primed to take home the coveted 2023 trophy.

Monique Simioni (Simford) stole away third place from Ebony Nielsen (Goldentyre Australia Racing Team) today, with a total time of 42:35.672. Simioni has clearly utilised the last three days to get comfortable, resulting in today’s strong result.

2023 A4DE EW Day 3 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballards Offroad Team) 40:46.444 Emelie Karlsson (Husqvarna Australia) 42:27.845 Monique Simioni (Simford) 42:35.672

EV

It’s a truth universally acknowledged, that Kearney is a powerhouse in EV. With red hot test times all day, the Honda rider was putting other riders in E1, E2 and E3 to shame. Kearney finished Day 3 with a total time of 37:28.867, creating a lead of more than three minutes in EV.

Kearney now comfortably leads in the progressive results for the 2023 A4DE EV title, with a sizeable distance of more than 15 minutes!

Rohan Eves (KTM) has jumped up from third to second in Day 3, clocking off with a total time of 41:13.219. Eves had his work cut out for him all day, fending off the likes of Ben Lawton (Moto Dynamics) and Preston Brett f(KTM) from second place.

Brett ended up beating Lawton to the third and final podium spot for Day 3, with a total time of 42:27.202.

2023 A4DE EV Day 3 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Glenn Kearney (Honda) 37:28.867 Rohan Eves (KTM) 41:13.219 Preston Brett 42:27.202

EM

Blackstock has returned to the top step in EM, after claiming the win for Day 3. The KTM racer finished today with a total time of 39:24.286. Blackstock had an extremely hard battle for gold though, claiming the day with just over one second between him and Gavin Russell (KTM).

Russell conceded for second place today with a total time of 39:25.479 but the fight for the 2023 A4DE EM title is still very much up for grabs ahead of tomorrow’s Final Moto. Russell currently leads the progressive results by over one minute, ahead of Blackstock.

Rounding out the EM podium today was Ben Hothersall (Yamaha). The Yamaha-boarded racer finished Day 3 with a total time of 40:54.922.

2023 A4DE EM Day 3 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Evan Blackstock (KTM) 39:24.286 Gavin Russell (KTM) 39:25.479 Ben Hothersall (Yamaha) 40:54.922

Words by Caitlin Hynes. Photos by Foremost Media.