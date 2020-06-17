The Joint Commission Meeting Minutes are now available online and are open for comments from State Controlling Bodies (SCB) and stakeholders.

You can find the 2020 Commission Minutes here.

Your comments concerning the Rule Change Requests in discussion, must be documented on the feedback form here, which can be completed electronically or by hard copy.

The completed Rule Change Request Feedback form, must be emailed to rules@ma.org.au by 31st of July 2020, in order to be considered by the Rules and Technical Committee.

Please note that all rule change requests and comments remain anonymous to the public. Applicant names and/or details will not be shared.

Comments concerning the Joint Commission Minutes from the SCB’s and stakeholders, will be reviewed by the Rules and Technical Committee whom shall determine if the new rule or rule change will be approved or rejected, at the Rules and Technical Committee Meeting to be held in August.

Rule Change Requests for the 2021 MoMS closed on the 15th of March 2020. Any Rule Change Requests submitted post the 15th of Match 2020 will be considered for the 2022 MoMS.

For further information or clarification, please contact the Rules & Technical (Admin) Coordinator via the below contact details, or refer to the rule change process here.