The Joint Commission Meeting Minutes are now available online and are open for comments from State Controlling Bodies (SCB) and stakeholders.

You can find the 2021 Commission Minutes here.

Your comments concerning the Rule Change Requests in discussion, must be documented on the attached feedback form, which can be completed electronically or by hard copy.

The completed Rule Change Request Feedback form must be emailed to rules@ma.org.au by 8th of August 2021, in order to be considered by the Rules and Technical Committee.

Please note that all rule change requests and comments remain anonymous to the public. Applicant names and/or details will not be shared.

Comments concerning the Joint Commission Minutes from the SCB’s and stakeholders, will be reviewed by the Rules and Technical Committee whom shall determine if the new rule or rule change will be approved or rejected, at the Rules and Technical Committee Meeting to be held in August.

Rule Change Requests for the 2022 MoMS closed on the 28th of February 2021. Any Rule Change Requests submitted after the 28th of February 2021 will be considered for the 2023 MoMS.

For further information or clarification, please contact the Rules & Technical (Admin) Coordinator via the below contact details, or refer to the rule change process here.

Rules and Technical (Admin) Coordinator

Motorcycling Australia

Tel (Direct): (03) 9684 0512

Email: rules@ma.org.au