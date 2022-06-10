JOIN THE BEST ON THE ROAD TO MotoGP™

Applications for the 2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup are now open!

The time has come! Registration for the 2023 Asia Talent Cup opens soon, offering young riders from across Asia and Oceania the chance to apply for a place on the Road to MotoGP™. The application period opens on the 10th of June 2022 and prospective riders can register until the 10th of July.

Applications for the 2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup are now open. Prospective riders from across Asia and Oceania can now register online at www.asiatalentcup.com for their chance to join the Road to MotoGP™, with applications open for a month before closing on the 10th of July.

The Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is a unique chance for riders from the region to race alongside MotoGP™ and WorldSBK as they continue learning their craft on the Road to MotoGP™. ATC riders compete on identical Honda NSF250R Moto3™ machines, creating an opportunity like no other to let their talent shine.

Enrolment and selection

Registration is now open at www.asiatalentcup.com until 10th July 2022. Once prospective competitors have registered, their application will be considered by our panel of experts and they may be invited to the Selection Event, where the final decision will be made on who joins the 2023 grid.

The Selection Event will take place in Malaysia at Sepang International Circuit on the 18th and 19th of October 2022, ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix. There, our panel of experts will put applicants through their paces to assess each rider, with the best will be offered the chance to join the 2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup and follow their Road to MotoGP™.

Important information

Riders don’t need a minimum level of experience, but a certain level of skill must be shown. Previous experience may include dirt track, motocross, scooter or minibike racing rather than road racing, but the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is focused on searching for talent and potential, not experience.

Applicants must be born between the 1st of January 2002 and the 1st of March 2010. The list of those chosen to attend the Selection Event will be published on the 20th of August 2022.

Key dates

Registration opens: 10th June 2022 (online at www.asiatalentcup.com)

Registration closes: 10th July 2022

Publication of the list for the Selection Event: 11th August 2022 (www.asiatalentcup.com)

Selection Event: 18th & 19th October 2022, Sepang International Circuit*

* Date, event, and the attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding Governments and authorities.

About the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

Started in 2014, the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is an exciting competition created to find talented riders across Asia and Oceania. The competition run by Dorna and led in part by Alberto Puig provides a spotlight for the most talented riders and is the formal path into competitive road racing.

About the Championship

The 2022 season consists of 12 races held at 6 events either as a support category to MotoGP™ or WorldSBK in Qatar, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia & Indonesia.

The organization provides all riders with Honda NSF250R Moto3 bikes and full racing equipment.

Moreover, riders are being guided by Alberto Puig as well as being trained how to set up the bike by our experienced technical crew.

The organization also takes care of all logistics, set up and medical insurance as well as accommodation and onsite transportation at all events. Riders only cover costs for flight tickets (also booked by the organization) and food.

How do I become an Asia Talent Cup Rider?

There are 21 riders selected to participate every season. Some riders currently racing in the 2022 edition will race again in 2023 and there will also be new riders entered for the 2023 season.

The new riders will be chosen at the Selection Event which will be held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on 18th and 19th October 2022.

To participate in this Selection Event all riders must submit online application and the Selection Committee will then invite approximately 200 riders to the Selection Event.

Do I need racing experience?

We are searching for talents. Racing experience is not essential, but high-performance riding experience is required. Also, riders racing dirt-track, motocross, scooters and mini-bikes can apply as well as members of racing schools.

Future Racing Career

Dorna follows the racing career of the most talented riders competing in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup.

Top riders from the 2014 to 2021 editions are now racing in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and the Moto3 Junior World Championship fighting for the podium.

Six riders from the first editions are already participating in the Moto3 World Championship: Ayumu Sasaki, Kaito Toba, Taiyo Furusato, Ryusei Yamanaka, Deniz Oncü and Mario Aji.

Two ATC Alumni compete in the Moto2 World Championship: Somkiat Chantra and Ai Ogura.