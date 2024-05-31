Join MA as a Non-Executive Director

Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for motorsport? Do you have the expertise and vision to help shape the future of motorcycling in Australia? Motorcycling Australia (MA) is seeking passionate and experienced leaders to apply for the position of Non-Executive Director.

Key Responsibilities: The Board of MA has seven Directors, four elected and three nominated. The Board of Directors is responsible for the proper governance of MA and its strategic development and growth. The Board has final responsibility for the governance of the MA organisation (SCBs are responsible for their governance). In doing so, the Board strives to achieve best practice principals.

The key roles of the Board of Directors of MA include:

• Appointing and managing the CEO: Oversee the appointment and performance of the CEO

• Formulating strategy: Develop and implement strategic plans

• Governance and performance management: Determine policies relevant to the governance and performance management of the business

• Committee functions: Establish and determine the function of MA Committees

• Financial oversight: Approve the MA budget and major items of capital expenditure, ensuring the ongoing financial viability of the organisation

• Legal compliance: Ensure MA compliance with legal requirements

• Risk management: Work closely with the MA CEO, other SCBs and insurance bodies to effectively manage risk across the Federation

The Board meets via teleconference (10 times) and in person (1 time) per year. We expect Board members to be available and actively participate in all Board-related activities.

Key Selection Criteria

Directors should have demonstrated experience in one or more of the following disciplines:

Primarily requirements:

• Leadership capabilities

• Strategic, business and financial management

• Governance

• Risk management and/or insurance

Secondary requirements:

• Accounting and/or auditing

• Developing government partnerships

• Business transformation and commercial program participation development, including brand recognition, corporate responsibilities, development and marketing

• Risk management, integrity and legal experience

• Media management and public relations

• Information system development and implementation

• Commercial development (including corporate sponsorship, fundraising, high net worth philanthropy)

Knowledge

Directors should have demonstrated knowledge in several of the following areas:

• Tertiary qualification or significant experience in finance, business, organisational and/or staff management

• Understanding of sport and recreation industry

• Demonstrated high level financial literacy

• Understanding of the Australian sports system

• Sports law and accounting

• IT systems development and implementation

• Board governance

• People and culture

Why join us?

• Impact: Play a key role in shaping the future of motorcycling in Australia and making a meaningful impact on the sport and its participants

• Community: Be part of a dynamic and passionate community dedicated to the growth and success of motorcycling

• Collaboration: Work with a team of industry leaders and experts who share your commitment to excellence

• Professional growth: Gain valuable experience and insights by contributing to a high-performing board and organisation

To express your interest in joining the MA Board of Directors, please submit your resume and cover letter outlining your suitability for the role to MA CEO, Peter Doyle, at ceo@ma.org.au by 10 June 2024. Your cover letter should detail your relevant experience, passion for motorcycling, and vision for the future of the sport.

MA is an Equal Opportunity Employer, committed to fostering diversity and inclusion. We encourage applications from individuals from all backgrounds, experiences and perspectives. We are dedicated to the promotion of equality both on our Board, and throughout our sport.