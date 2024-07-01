Jett and Hunter Lawrence to spearhead AUSX Open reboot at Marvel Stadium

Queensland siblings Jett and Hunter Lawrence will compete in the AUSX Open at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday, November 30.

In addition to being instrumental in the event’s comeback, the duo is set for a grand homecoming with their long-awaited return to racing in Australia after five years of international racing success in Europe and the USA.

The duo will compete in Melbourne on their factory Honda CRF450RWEs, corresponding with the return of the country’s most popular supercross event, the AUSX Open, which will form part of the 2024 FOX Australian Supercross Championship’s fifth and final round.

The last AUSX Open event was held in 2019, pre-COVID, when more than 35,000 fans packed Marvel Stadium. On that day, Jett made his professional supercross debut as a 16-year-old in the SX2 class.

Five years later, the now 20-year-old Jett continues to take all before him in both supercross and motocross. He is currently the AMA Supercross 450cc champion, and in 2023 he was the SuperMotocross world champion and was undefeated in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the 450cc class. He has amassed a staggering seven championships in the USA since 2020 and is already one of the most decorated athletes in the sport.

Jett is excited to be making an emphatic return to both Australia and the AUSX Open.

“It was a special moment for me when I made my Supercross pro debut at the AUSX Open in 2019 and I am well overdue to race at home in front of the Aussie fans who have supported us so much in our journey. We made a few calls and are ecstatic to see it come (back) to life,” said Jett.

Jett’s older brother Hunter, 24, is hot on his heels having moved up to the 450 class this year with the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250cc victory and the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Coast titles under his belt.

Hunter said: “We’ve been lucky to have had so much support from Australia throughout our racing careers and have wanted to go back and race at home for a while. This year, finally, we have been able to make it happen and we’re especially excited to do it by bringing back an iconic event like the AUSX Open. I can’t wait to see all the fans going wild in Marvel Stadium – it’s going to be huge.”

AUSX Open Director Kelly Bailey touched on the event’s history and emphatic return to Marvel Stadium, headlined by the Lawrence brothers.

“To be able to bring the biggest and brightest riders in the supercross world right now in Jett and Hunter is incredibly significant for our sport, and importantly an incredible opportunity for the fans,” said Bailey. “This will undoubtedly be the largest night in Australian Supercross history and should not be missed. We know the reach and following Jett and Hunter have and are confident it will translate into fans travelling both interstate and internationally to watch them ride here in Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

“The inaugural event in 2015 was an overwhelming success, selling out in just 10 days, which led to four years of sell-out crowds in Sydney, expanding to Auckland for the S-X Open and a 35,000-strong crowd in Melbourne – we’re pumped to bring the AUSX Open back in such resounding fashion.”

For more information and pre-sale sign up visit www.ausxopen.com.au