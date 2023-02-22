Jarred Brook to compete in 2023 World Flat Track Championship

For the first time in the history of the championship, an Australian will debut in the World Flat Track Championship this year as our very own Jarred Brook is set to appear on the world stage.

A multiple state and national champion on home soil, Brook has carved a formidable reputation and impressive CV throughout his career to date. Despite this, Brook is not taking anything for granted, and is carefully constructing a training and preparation program to ensure that man and machine are ready for the challenges that come with competing in a World Championship.

Jarred Brook, ” I am very excited to announce that I have been asked and selected to race in the 2023 FIM World Flat Track Championship in England and Europe later this year. None of this would be possible without the support of my friends, family and sponsors. Thanks to their backing and belief in myself, we are able to undertake competing in this World Championship. To represent Australia is a dream come true and we’ll have a red hot go and bringing home the number one plate.”

Peter Doyle, Motorcycling Australia CEO, “We are extremely proud of Jarred and his family in achieving selection for the FIM Flat Track World Championship. To have yet another Australian competing on two-wheels on the world stage demonstrates the world-class talent we have in our country in 2023. Achieving selection into this World Championship is only the beginning of the journey for Jarred as we are sure he is going to do us all proud later this year.”

Provisional Calendar for the 2023 FIM World Flat Track Championship

05.08.2023 – Manchester

09.09.2023 – Debrecen

16.09.2023 – Boves Cuneo

23.09.2023 – Pardubice

08.10.2023 – Morizes

For more information on the 2023 FIM World Flat Track Championship, visit the website.