Jacob Roulstone awarded a Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF) scholarship

Australian road racer Jacob Roulstone has today been awarded a Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF) scholarship for up-and-coming elite athletes in its 2023 Scholarship and Mentoring Program.

The Tier 3 scholarship group covers 16 different sports, with each athlete receiving a grant of $2,500 plus support from SAHOF and its esteemed member base over the next 15 months.

The SAHOF is Australia’s leading sports scholarship program, supported by the Australian Sports Commission and the Australian Institute of Sport. The year alone $150,000 has been awarded this year to the recipients for use on resources to help them achieve greatness in their chosen sport.

Jacob Roulstone on being selected as a 2023 T3 Scholarship Holder:

I feel very privileged to be selected for this scholarship and be amongst so many high-achieving athletes. It means a lot to be supported and recognised by the committee for my achievements in my sport of motorcycle racing. All sports are expensive, especially at high level so the grant will assist me with some of my travel and training costs whilst in Spain, where I live part of the year.

Motorcycling Australia Chief Executive Officer, Peter Doyle:

“Motorcycling Australia is delighted to learn of this honour and we congratulate Jacob Roulstone on being selected to be part of the 2023 Scholarship and Mentoring Program. “He received his first major start in top-level road racing via our Oceania Junior Cup program and seeing him progress is gratifying- and a testament to his talent, hard work and how he has made the most of the opportunities he’s been afforded. Thanks to the Sport Australia Hall of Fame for this recognition, not only of Jacob’s potential, but also recognising the growing pool of talent in our fantastic sport!”

