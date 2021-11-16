JACK MILLER CONFIRMS THAT HE WILL COMPETE IN THE AUSTRALIAN SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE BEND MOTORSPORT PARK

The final round will be held at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia from the 3rd – 5th December

Jack Miller will compete in the last round of the Australian Superbike Championship

Miller will return to Australia after the last round of the MotoGP Championship in Valencia and will travel to South Australia in order to compete at The Bend Motorsport Park on the 3 rd – 5 th December.

Jack Miller has confirmed that he will compete in the final round of the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK).

With two Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix cancelled over recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, racing fans will finally be able to see and cheer the Australian hero on home soil.

Competing on board the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 R, Jack Miller will line up aside fellow Australian Ducati Riders Oli Bayliss, Mike Jones and Wayne Maxwell across the two races over the course of the event.

Jack confirmed his participation in a statement “I am really excited to be able to have this opportunity and race the final round of Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK). I would love to say a massive thank you to the guys at Ducati for allowing me this opportunity amidst our busy testing schedule.

“To go and race in front of the Australian fans is a massive privilege and honour. Thank you the team at ASBK and Motorcycling Australia for their support at such short notice. I am also thankful to Ben Henry from DesmoSport Ducati for his help in the organisation. As you can imagine it has not been easy to try and organise everthing from the other side of the world at such short notice, having Ben and Matty Macalpine there to help me organise most things, has been very easy.

“I am very excited to be able to race in front of the Australian fans at least one time this year, it is going to be fantastic. I look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle, said he was ecstatic to have Jack Miller joining the Grand Finale of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.

“Having Australian MotoGP sensation Jack Miller compete in the ASBK is further testament to the tough and highly competitive nature of our ASBK Championship which is one of the best national superbike championships in the world,” Mr Doyle said.

“Australian race fans have been starved of on track MotoGP action here for two years due to COVID, but to now have their Aussie hero in Jack Miller come home and race ASBK, we are sure fans will flock to the ASBK Grand Finale at The Bend in South Australia.”

The final round will be open to spectators and with travel restrictions set to ease for South Australia over coming weeks, this event will be a must see for motorcycle racing fans.

Tickets for the Grand Finale are now on sale through Ticketek.

The ASBK Grand Finale will operate under a COVIDSafe Plan in accordance with SA Government regulations, and all interstate travellers, volunteers and race fans will be required to be double vaccinated for entry into South Australia.

For those fans who are unable to be trackside, you can catch all the fantastic action through our ASBK TV partners SBS, FOXSPORTS Australia, Sky Sport NZ and via ASBK TV Live Stream.

