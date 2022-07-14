ISDE Team Australia Update for France ’22

As the International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) draws closer, Motorcycling Australia (MA) is today announcing some Team Australia lineup changes.

Due to visa issues, Tayla Jones has unfortunately been forced to withdraw from the 2022 team. Coming in to replace her is Queenslander Ebony Nielsen who currently sits third in the 2022 AORC EW class. Nielsen has had a fantastic career to date as both a competitor and enduro coach.

Also joining Team Australia at the 2022 ISDE will be new team manager AJ Roberts who is replacing long-serving industry stalwart Don Atkins.

For MA CEO Peter Doyle, AJ is the ideal person to step in for the ISDE in 2022: “AJ has all of the experience and knowledge required to help this team achieve greatness. The foundations are right and the legacy left by Don Atkins offers this team a genuine chance at victory. I want to thank Don for all his hard work and dedication to; Team Australia over the journey. I also want to wish Ebony the very best for the 2022 ISDE in France.”

Team Australia

2022 Australian Men’s World Trophy Team:

Andy Wilksch (E3) – https://www.instagram.com/andywilksch

Wil Ruprecht (E2) – https://www.instagram.com/wilruprecht17/

Daniel Milner (E2) – https://www.instagram.com/milner_31/

Joshua Green (E1) – https://www.instagram.com/joshgreen99/

2022 Australian Women’s World Trophy Team:

Jessica Gardiner – https://www.instagram.com/missjessgardiner/

Ebony Nielsen – https://www.instagram.com/bennynielsen_632/

Emelie Karlsson – https://www.instagram.com/emeliekarlsson788/

2022 Australian Junior World Trophy Team:

Kyron Bacon (E1) – https://www.instagram.com/kyronbacon_228/

Blake Hollis (E1) – https://www.instagram.com/blakehollis16/

Korey McMahon (E2) – https://www.instagram.com/korey_mcmahon153/



The 2022 International Six Day Enduro ISDE will be held in Puy en Velay, France from the 29th of August through 4th September 2022. https://fim-isde.com/