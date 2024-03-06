International Speedway Masters to return in 2024

A former staple on the local motorcycle racing calendar, the International Speedway Masters, will return in 2024 in Gillman (SA) on December 27-28.

The two-night International Speedway Masters will showcase the “best of the best” in both the sidecar and solo classes, with an innovative race format which will be unveiled in coming weeks.

The International Speedway Masters was previously staged between 1995 and 2001, with the same promoter (Power Productions) rekindling the series in 2024.

“The Australian Speedway Centenary proved, resoundingly, that speedway bike fans want to see the best sidecars and solos on consecutive nights, so I’ve decided to keep the concept alive,” said Power Productions’ Managing Director, David Tapp.

“Gillman Speedway Stadium is the best bike speedway venue in Australia, bar none, so it’s entirely appropriate to conduct the event there.

The event will also feature tributes to many world speedway legends that have made an incredible contribution to the sport globally and were superstars of the International Speedway Masters during its zenith.

More information on the International Speedway Masters, including the line-ups, race format, ticketing, VIP hospitality packages and television coverage, will be announced in coming weeks.