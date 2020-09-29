International Rider Wrap-up September 29, 2020

It was another exciting weekend of international competition for our Australian riders overseas with podium finishes and new challenges ahead for our riders.

MXGP

Jed Beaton – scored his first MX2 victory in spectacular fashion in his second race of the weekend after finishing 7th in race one. He sits in 4th position in the championship and within striking distance of the top 3.

Bailey Malkiewicz – scored his first top ten in race one finishing 10th but had some bad luck in race 2 finishing 23rd to sit in 23rd in the championship.

Mitch Evans – had a tough race one in the MXGP class finishing 18th and managed a top ten finish scoring a 9th in race 2 to now sit in 11th place in the Championship.

FIM Women’s World Championship

Tahlia O’Hare – while she had a difficut day in the office, finished 16th in race 1 after a big crash and scored an 8th in race 2 to now sit 10th in the Championship.

MotoGP

Jack Miller – was again in the points scoring a 5th placing at the CatalanGP keeping his Championship title hopes alive.

Remy Gardner – Still recovering from wrist surgery, put in a gallant effort finishing in 16th place.

World Endurance Championship

Josh Hook – wrapped up his season at the12 Hours of Estoril where his team finished 2nd in the race and 3rd vin the Championship.

Levi Day – filled in as the third rider for the British Endurance Racing Team and from the experience it may not be the last we see of the Aussie in endurance racing.

FIM Speedway Grand Prix

Jack Holder – who has been blazing the competition in Poland this year will be a Wild Card entrant for the the FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland this weekend.

Italian Cup – Supersport

Jack Mahaffy – back from serious injury is feeling more confident after scoring a 9th and 7th placing on the weekend at Mugello.

Germany Superbike Championship (IDM)

Harry Khouri – had a difficult weekend on track in the Supersport 300 class scoring a 21st and 7th placing. With a number of accidents, some not his fault, Khouri this season had been consistently battling for the lead.

Speedway

Rory Schlein – won the British Speedway Championship as racing resumed in the UK and former World Champion Jason Crump finished 3rd for the night.

Chris Holder – wrapped up a perfect night for Torun scoring 13 points.

Brady Kurtz – had a sensational start at Belle Vue as racing returned.

Keynan Rew – had a difficult start to his night but managed to score some points.

Rohan Tungate – is happy with his season so far marching into the semi finals next week.

Zane Kelleher – has come up with a novel fundraiser to help him get back to Australia.

Motocross

Hunter Lawrence – was back in the points at the Lucas Oils Pro Motocross last weekend scoring a 6th in the first race, but mechanical issues in race 2 saw him score a DNF hampering his progression since coming back from injury. His brother Jett scored a 2nd and 5th and sits 7th overall in the 250 Championship.

Enduro

Josh Strang – despite still suffering from a shoulder injury scored a 13th overall in the GNCC.

Lyndon Snodgrass – continues to make progress scoring a 4th in class and 9th overall placing at the Bur Oak GNCC.

Tayla Jones – despite being recently crowned champion, is to go under the knife in the next 24 hours for some vital surgery.