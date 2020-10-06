International Rider Wrap-up October 6, 2020

What a sensational weekend for our Australian riders competing overseas with a World Champion crowned, Championship titles won, titles defended, and some crazy weather to test rider’s skills.

FIM Under 21 World Speedway Championship

Jaimon Lidsey – what a year for the young Australian with the birth of his son in Australia while competing in Europe and last weekend becoming the 2020 Under 21 World Champion and today announced as a reserve rider in the 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix.

FIM Speedway Grand Prix

Max Fricke – after a tough SGP season Max finally stood atop the dais claiming the Round 7 victory and finishing in 10th place overall.

Jason Doyle – while he didn’t make the final, finished 6th overall for the season in SGP. He also for the third straight year won the Golden Helmet title in the Czech Republic.

Jack Holder – as a wildcard in his first SGP finished in 10th place in what would have been a nervous first SGP for the young Australian.

MXGP

Mitch Evans – scored a 4th and 8th placing in the MXGP of Mantova on the weekend.

Bailey Malkiewicz – continues to make improvements in the MX2 class scoring a 12th and 14th.

Tahlia O’Hare – while frustrated with her results scored a 10th and 11th placing and is looking forward to the next round of the FIM Women’s World Motocross Championship.

WorldSBK

Tom Edwards – showed can mix it with the front runners scoring an 8th at Magny-Cours in very tricky changing weather conditions in the World Supersport 300 class.

Tom Bramich – like many riders took a gamble on weather conditions and ran slicks, but unfortunately the heavens opened up putting an end to his race.

Sharni Pinfold – scored a wildcard entry into the WorldSSP 300 class and while making improvements through the weekend on a new bike she crashed out in the last chance qualifier and broke her collarbone.

European Talent Cup

Harrison Voight – was back on the podium scoring a 3rd in race 1 and 6th in race 2 at Aragon.

Jacob Roulstone – scored a 9th and 11th after some tough on track battles.

Moto3

Joel Kelso – had a difficult weekend finishing 20th in race 1, 16th in race two and had a DNF in race three due to technical issues.

Senna Agius – scored his first points of the year placing 16th in race 1, but in race two and three got tangled up with other riders and crashed out.

National Enduro Series

Mackenzie Tricker – finished off an amazing season at round 7 of National Enduro Series in the US winning her second straight championship title.

Dirt Track

Max Whale – continues to impress in the USA scoring a 6th and 3rd at Atlanta to sit equal second the in the Championship.

Motocross

Hunter Lawrence – after a rough start to the Pro Motocross season and recovering from injury Hunter is back in business scoring a 5th and a 4th at last weekends Thunder Valley round and now sits in 13th position overall.

Jett Lawrence – scored two 6th places and is 6th overall in the championship. While disappointed with his result, he remains positive going forward.

Tahlia O’Hare – while frustrated with her results scored a 10th and 11

BSB

Superbike

Josh Brookes – had a sensational weekend at Donington Park scoring two 3rds and a win to now take a 16 point lead into the final round at Brands Hatch in 10 days time.

Jason O’Halloran – had a difficult weekend, scoring a 14th, 2nd and an 8th placing to sit in 4th place in the Championship and only 19 points from the lead.

Supersport

Tom Toparis – was back on the bike after a long recovery from a broken wrist, but it was a tough weekend for the talented Aussie crashing in race 1 on lap 1, but battled strongly in race two to finish 15th.

Benjamin Currie – had a tough weekend crashing out in race one and suffered a heavy hit to the head, and in race two was fighting up the front, but he fatigued quickly finishing in 6th place.

Superstock 1000

Billy McConnell – kicked off his weekend in fine style scoring a victory in race one and managed a 5th placing in race two in tricky racing conditions.

Brayden Elliott – had a very difficult weekend finishing 24th and had a DNF in race two.

Junior Supersport

Seth Crump – had a start to his weekend crashing in race 1 ending his Championship hopes but fought back gallantly in race 2 from 21st to 5th, to finish a sensational 2nd in the Championship.

Speedway

Brady Kurtz – scored a third place in the historic Golden Helmet race behind three time winner Jason Doyle.

Chris Holder – had a tough night on track scoring some points.

Jack Holder – Also had a tough night on track but managed to score some valuable points.

Rohan Tungate – scored some valuable points towards his teams victory.

Sam Masters – wrapped up his season with Vestervik and farewelled team mate Mikkel Bech.

Rally

Toby Price – ready for the first race of the season after lockdown, the Andalucia Rally.

Daniel Sanders – has hit the ground running getting as much training in as possible before his first rally appearance at Andalucia Rally for the factory KTM team.