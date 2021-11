Australia has a new Moto2 World Champion in Remy Gardner, while Aussie Jack Miller scored a podium finish and fourth outright in MotoGP, while other Australian international riders are drawing a close on their season, others are already preparing for 2022.

MotoGP

MXGP

WorldSBK

Moto3 Junior World Cup

Asia Talent Cup

OffRoad

Motocross

Rally

Speedway

Dirt Track