International Rider Wrap-up November 10, 2020

Australian riders scored podium results and top 10 finishes on the weekend and a number of Aussie riders have already locked in contracts for their 2021 campaigns overseas.

MotoGP

Jack Miller – had a tough day in the office at the MotoGP of Europe but scored some valuable championship points.

Remy Gardner – continues his great form in Moto2 at the business end of the season having scored another podium finishing 3rd on the weekend to now sit in 6th overall in the Championship.

MXGP

Jed Beaton – wrapped up his season in the MX2 class with a 7th in race one and a 2nd in race two in the Grand Prix of Garda Trentino in Italy. Beaton finished the season in 4th and was Australia’s top placed rider.

Bailey Malkiewicz – in his rookie season riding with a torn ACL scored a 15th and 9th placing at the final round to finish 14th overall in a remarkable season for the young Australian.

Wilson Todd – having missed most of the season through injury was back on track and relieved to have put in a solid effort and build some confidence going into 2021. Todd finished 21st in race one, and 13th in race two.

Red Bull Rookies Cup

Billy Van Eerde – was back on the podium scoring a 3rd.

“I am so happy to get back on the podium. It has been such a difficult year with injuries and it’s great to be back,” said Eerde after the race.

Moto3 Junior World Championship

Harrison Voight – season finished on a high with the announcement this week that he will be competing in the 2021 FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior World Championship with SIC 58 Squadra Corse.

European Talent Cup

Jacob Roulstone – ended his season with a 7th placing in race 1 and a 15th in race 2, finishing in 17th place overall.

Enduro

Will Ruprecht – continues to impress on the world stage scoring a 2nd and 3rd placing in the EnduroGP of Portugal.

Andy Wilksch – had hoped to race on the weekend but the shoulder injury was too much and he decided to rest up and take on camera duties instead.

Josh Strang – capped off a brilliant season in the GNCC finishing 2nd in the Championship, after 2 wins and 9 podium finishes. He finished 8th on the weekend after suffering an extended pit stop to fix a rear brake line that had burst when he was running 4th.

Speedway

Max Fricke – farewelled his 2020 WTS Sparta Wrocław team where he had been based for the last 3 years in Europe.

Rohan Tungate – has already begun his 2021 campaign, straight back into fitness training.

Brayden McGuinness – has locked in his 2021 season confirming he will be lining up for Poland’s Abramczyk Polonia Bydgoszcz team.

Zane Kelleher – stuck in lockdown in the UK for the majority of the year, was finally able to hit the track back in Australia last weekend.

Rally

Andrew Houlihan – is counting down the hours before he hits the Dakar Rally.