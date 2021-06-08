International Rider Wrap-Up June 8, 2021

Australian motorcycle fans had plenty to celebrate last weekend with a number of Aussies competing overseas standing on the top step and plenty more scoring podium placings.

MotoGP

Jack Miller – was again on the podium, his first for Barcelona, and has now moved up the Championship leader board into 3rd place, ensuring he is well and truly in the Championship fight.

Remy Gardner – winners are grinners. Gardner has certainly come of age this year proving that on a good bike he was always going to be up the front. His win in Barcelona has extended his Championship points lead.

WorldSBK

Harry Khouri – after an impressive first round scoring a top ten finish in race 1 in the WorldSSP300, Harry is back in action this weekend and will be hoping to again show the world is talent.

MXGP

Mitch Evans – will miss round 1 of the MXGP in Russia as he doesn’t have confidence in his wrist which he injured last year. “I have tried my hardest to be ready but we just aren’t in a position where I feel confident I can give it my best shot and perform at the level that I expect from myself,” he said.

Jed Beaton – counting down the days before his assault on the 2021 MXGP season starts.

Tahlia O’Hare – happy to be starting a new week of training before her MXGP season gets under.

Moto3 Junior World Championship

Joel Kelso – has teased his Australian fans with his latest post, and we will all just have to stay tuned in to see what it is.

European Talent Cup

Jacob Roulstone – is back on track this weekend at Catalunya and we can assure his Australian fans that the pictured bike is not what he will be riding this weekend.

Enduro

Will Ruprecht – happy to walk away with second fit and healthy and now his concentration moves to the start of the Enduro GP season in two weeks.

Josh Strang – scored a 4th position at the latest round of the GNCC but clearly its having his family by his side that ensures he is winning every weekend.

Tayla Jones – was caught up in epic battles last weekend and came away with a 4th placing.

Mackenzie Tricker – was stoked to be back on the podium after a year, at the GNCC on the weekend snatching 2nd place.

Lyndon Snodgrass – the smile says it all. Snodgrass took his first GNCC win in the XC2 250 Pro class and couldn’t be happier. The Aussie led on the first lap crossing the line 13 seconds ahead of second place.

Motocross

Wilson Todd – a last minute decision to ride proved fruitful with Todd battling the front runners scoring a 2nd placing in the MXGB.

Brad West – had a difficult weekend at the Loretta Lynn Ranch for the Amateur National Motocross Championship, but is confident with improved race starts he can get to the top step of the podium.

Jett Lawrence – while disappointed with his result, he sits second in the Championship.

Hunter Lawrence – was back on the podium at Thunder Valley, clearly showing he has fully recovered from his injuries late last year.

Speedway

Jason Doyle – after the disappointment of a loss, Doyle now moves on to concentrate on his teams next battle.

Chris Holder – had a tough day out against Falubaz Zielona Góra.

Jack Holder – despite the solid points haul, it wasn’t to be for Jack’s Sheffield Tigers.

Max Fricke – has welcomed new sponsor, cleaning products company OC1 to his growing stable of sponsors.

Jaimon Lidsey – happy to get a win under his belt despite his team going down on the day.

Brady Kurtz – solid points score for the young Aussie in his teams win over the Ipswich Witches.

Josh Pickering – scored a couple of wins in his performance against Newcastle.

Rohan Tungate – scored a solid bunch of points in his last two hit outs.

Sam Masters – with victory come the celebrations after yet another solid points haul.

Zane Keleher – is keen to see as many Australian fans tune in this Thursday morning 4.30am Australian time.

Jake Allen – captured in action for his team the Ipswich Witches against the King’s Lynn Stars.

Ben Cook – is winning over plenty of speedway fans in the UK with his racing for the Poole Pirates.

Jye Etheridge – long time sponsor McConnellracer has again backed the Australian with some fresh new lids for his 2021 campaign.

Nick Morris – in action with Wolverhampton Wolves.

Liam May – happy to be back on track and racing in 2021.

Justin Sedgman – despite a loss to Wolverhampton, it’s a big racing week ahead for the Australian with back to back races.

Jordan Stewart – is now home resting from surgery after a significant crash last week. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Mitchell Cluff – continues to impress on track and will represent Australia at the 2021 FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship in Europe later this year.

Brayden McGuinness – had a tough day trying to find the right settings for Esbjerg Motorsport.

Jason Crump – is home recovering from this nasty accident and ensures fans he will be back. “I suffered a number of broken ribs but will be back @ipswichwitches & @plymouthgladiators as soon as I can be, I think 3 weeks from now is a realistic target,” he said.

Ryan Douglas – in action and helped the Wolverhampton Wolves score victory.

James Pearson – is already making waves in his first year racing overseas in the Danish Championship. Expect to hear a lot more about this young Australian this year.

Rally

Daniel Sanders – new team, new colours and a new video showing the Aussie character.

Track

Max Whale – continues to surprise American flat track fans with his raw speed and talent.