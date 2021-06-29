International Rider Wrap-up June 29, 2021

Australian riders competing overseas again tasted success last weekend across a number of disciplines, and while for some they now head into a summer break, others have just begun their Championship title chase.

MotoGP

Jack Miller – was crushed after making a mistake and crashing out of the Dutch GP.

Remy Gardner – was happy with second place at the Dutch GP and had plenty to smile about going into the summer break with a 31 point lead over team mate Raul Fernandez.

Joel Kelso – in only his second Moto3 race had plenty to be proud of after suffering a penalty prior to the race, managing to scrap with a bunch of riders and finish in 22nd position. Australian fans now await to see if further opportunities open up for the young Aussie.

MXGP

Jed Beaton – had a tough weekend at the British GP and now sits in 10th overall.

Wilson Todd – is happy with his progress and getting back to full fitness. He sits 12th overall.

Mitch Evans – recovery from surgery in 2020 hasn’t been a success and he will undergo further surgery again to try and fix his left wrist.

EnduroGP

Will Ruprecht – still leads the Enduro2 class after a sensational battle with Brad Freeman in the EnduroGP of Italy.

Andrew Wliksch – was happy with his progress, now sits 24th overall and 9th in the E3 class.

WSBK

Harry Khouri – having recovered from surgery is now back training harder than ever for the next round of the WorldSSP300.

Off-Road

Tayla Jones – continues to get back to full fitness and scored a second podium position in the GNCC and now heads into the summer break.

McKenzie Tricker – had a tough weekend on track and is now looking forward to the summer break to work on her skills.

Josh Strang – was happy to walk away from Snowshoe having made improvements.

Will Riordan – proving hard work pays off. Having completed school he can now concentrate on his riding.

Motocross

Jett Lawrence – will today be unveiling some new merchandise online, stay tuned to his Instagram.

BSB

Jason O’Halloran – had plenty to smile about having kicked off his season with a swag of wins.

Josh Brookes – had a tough return to the Championship, but has taken some positives from his results.

Benjamin Currie – made improvements through the weekend finishing fourth.

Billy McConnell – was very happy to end up on the podium kicking off his 2021 campaign in fine style.

Brayden Elliott – while disappointed, is happy to heading in the right direction.

Levi Day – walked away with a 7th placing and taking plenty of positives away from the weekend.

Seth Crump – in his first race on the new 600, while disappointed with his result takes plenty of lessons away from the weekend.

Speedway

Zane Keleher – had plenty to celebrate earlier this week scoring his first heat win in the UK.

Zach Cook – looked focused and in the zone as he headed out on track.

Troy Batchelor – in his latest video gives race fans a new rider perspective on the track.

Sam Masters – had a good run scoring a bag of points.

Ryan Douglas – had a solid run with the Wolves yesterday.

Nick Morris – celebrates in style after his teams win.

Mitchell Cluff – scored a mixed back of results after suffering a chain failure early on.

Max Fricke – dishes the dirt ahead of the SGP season.

Josh Pickering – scored 13 points for the Monarchs against Scunthorpe.

James Pearson – was happy to have scored a second placing at the final round of the Danish Championship.

Jake Allen – great shot of Jake Allen leading the pack.

Jack Holder – had scored a swag of points for his Torun team.

Fraser Bowes – captured in action.

Chris Holder – had a tough night on track.

Brayden McGuinness – and his team are looking for a new team manager.

Brady Kurtz – bagged 12 points overnight.

Ben Cook – is very happy with a home victory with the Poole Pirates.

Rally

Daniel Sanders – is counting down the days before his next rally competition.

Andrew Houlihan – is in Dakar Rally training mode.