International Rider Wrap-up June 22, 2021

It was a spectacular weekend for Australian riders competing overseas with a number of riders standing on the top step of the dais across a number of disciplines.

MotoGP

Jack Miller – While disappointed with his result, Miller has maintained 3rd position in the Championship and is still in the title chase.

Remy Gardner – was spectacular in Germany, taking his third straight win and further stretching his Championship lead.

Joel Kelso – in his debut Moto3 race narrowly missed out on scoring Championship points, and will be busy working this week to prepare for the next round in Assen.

EnduroGP

Wil Ruprecht – kicked off his 2021 EnduroGP campaign with a win at round 1 surprising many of the regulars. He now readies himself for this weekends GP in Italy.

Andy Wilksch – struggled thanks to a number of tree branches and stumps causing havoc with his bike and himself. No doubt the Australian will come back fighting harder at the next round.

WorldSBK

Harry Khouri – After last week’s crash in SSP300, he went straight to hospital to have surgery on his hand and is hopeful to be fighting fit at the next round.

World Endurance Championship

Josh Hook – gives fans the low down with some tech talk.

Red Bull Rookies Cup

Harrison Vought – was back in action and is very happy with his progress, having broken into the top ten, and able to run lap times with the front runners.

European Talent Cup

Jacob Roulstone – had a weekend he’s happy to put behind himself. The young Australian had a rough qualifying and then a minor mechanical issue in the race and believed he had been given a black flag, pulled off circuit fixed a lose cord, only to discover it had been a laps remaining notification, and not a black flag.

Motocross

Jett Lawrence – was again on the podium in the American Motocross series finishing second overall at High Point.

Hunter Lawrence – had a tough weekend in the office and is already looking forward to the next round.

Jed Beaton – had a tough start to the MXGP season at round one last week and is looking forward to make some improvements before the next round.

Tahlia O’Hare – is in the final countdown before her MXGP season kicks underway.

Brad West – released a new video edit of his latest exploits in the USA.

Off-Road

Tayla Jones – is always mixing it up and in this video is practice gate drops.

Will Riordan – had a tough weekend on track finishing in 10th in the AMA Extreme Championship.

Track

Max Whale – continued his spectacular form in the USA, taking the win at the OKC Mile, and showing the American’s how it is done.

Speedway

Ben Cook – happy to celebrate the Poole Pirates win on the weekend.

Brady Kurtz- grabbed himself some points in the Ostrow versus Orzel Lodz match.

Chris Holder – was back to his best securing second place at the FIM Speedway Grand Prix qualifier last Saturday night.

Fraser Bowes – was captured in full flight.

Jack Holder – had a tough SPG qualifier finishing in 9th place.

Jaimon Lidsey – has had a good week with a couple of team victories.

Jason Doyle – with that winning smile, again dominated in Poland.

Keynan Rew – had mixed results but his team remains undefeated.

Liam May – captured in recent action on track.

Mitchell Cluff – has unveiled some classy looking merchandise.

Rohan Tungate – was the man of the moment securing a win in the FIM SGP qualifier.

Sam Masters – had some mixed results this past week.

Justin Sedgman – is looking the business in the latest poster for his meeting this Friday.

Zane Keleher – has welcomed E-Motion Fitness Hub as a new partner for 2021 where he will use the facilities to remain in tip top shape.

Supermoto

Dominic Fletcher – has secured 3rd overall in the Spanish Supermoto Nationals.

BSB

Ben Currie – sat down for a detailed interview before his season fires into action.

Billy McConnell – has helped his team launch a new website ahead of the season.

Brayden Elliott – has his year planned out and is ready to race.

Josh Brookes – is ready for race week and will be hoping to see plenty of P1 on his pit board when the season commences this week.

British Classic Motorcycle Racing Club

John Clancy and Chrissie Clancy-Ingpen – qualified 8th out of 15, stalled on the start of race 1 but finished 10th. In race 2 the team had a slow start but after some epic dicing finished 5th. In race 3, they stalled on the start but managed to fight their way into 6th and and in a wet race 4 scored a 7th placing.

Rally

Daniel Sanders – while he races on some of the toughest terrain on the planet, he also gets to see some of the most spectacular views in the world.