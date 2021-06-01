International Rider Wrap-up June 1, 2021

There was plenty to celebrate last weekend as our Australian riders competing overseas were again standing on the top step of the podium across several disciplines.

MotoGP

Jack Miller – while he couldn’t repeat his victory from the previous round, Miller dug deep to secure vital Championship points in an emotional weekend for the GP paddock.

Remy Gardner – paid tribute to Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier who died earlier in the weekend after a serious crash. Gardner’s victory saw him extend his slim point lead over team mate Raul Fernandez.

Off-Road

Tayla Jones – with one round to spare has wrapped up the US Sprint Enduro Championship continuing her dominating performance in the USA.

Mackenzie Tricker – happy with her progress as the season kicks on and managed to score the holeshot award last week.

Josh Strang – thanks to one of his sponsors now has a new reason to keep training hard.

Will Riordan – while he would rather be racing, school exams are the priority at the moment.

Motocross

Jett Lawrence – kicked off his outdoor motocross season in fine style with a victory at round 1 of the Outdoor Nationals.

Wilson Todd – was back on track showing his corner exit style in the UK.

Jed Beaton – as he prepares for the MXGP season is giving away a Husqvarna TC50 replica of his very own race bike.

Tahlia O’Hare – feels good and is looking good in her new Fox gear prior to the season launch.

Flat Track

Max Whale – has picked up his first victory of the year in spectacular style. The young Aussie is one to watch in the American Flat Track series aboard his Red Bull KTM.

Speedway

Brady Kurtz – After a draw the previous week against the Panthers, Brady helped his team to victory.

Brayden McGuinness – was back in victory lane with his team and happy with his performance having to to drive all night to get to the circuit.

Chris Holder – was back in the points again for his Torun team, although they went down to Stal.

Fraser Bowes – in action for Slangerup and looking competitive in 2021.

Jack Holder – bagged a swag of points for Team Torun but went down to Stal.

Jaimon Lidsey – has had a hectic few weeks racing and in this latest picture gallery shows the highs and lows of competition.

James Pearson – in his first European hit out, the young Australian came away with 11 points in an impressive first outing.

Jason Crump – while competing against much younger riders, the former Champion still has plenty of skill and talent.

Jason Doyle – fondly reminiscing about Somerset Speedway, a track many speedway fans will always remember fondly.

Josh Pickering – having scored mixed results against Redcar was happy to come away with the draw.

Justin Sedgman – showed plenty of skill on track for the Tigers.

Kenynan Rew – despite a crash to avoid a team mate, Keynan was happy to score a bag of points for his team’s win.

Max Fricke – was very happy to announce new sponsors Mercedes-Benz Grupa Wrobel joining the team for the 2021.

Mitchell Cluff – had a guest appearance for Vojens 1st division, and despite some bike set up issues is confident he will have a good set-up at his next meeting.

Nick Morris – and his team had plenty to celebrate after a victory.

Rohan Tungate – gives a shout out to his Australian and European sponsors who make it all possible for him to go racing.

Ryan Douglas – scored some solid points for the Leicester Lions.

Sam Masters – scored 13 points in a solid hit out.

Zane Keleher – had a tough start to the season but is confident his performances can and will improve.

Moto3 Junior World Championship

Joel Kelso – getting in some crucial practice before the next round of the Championship.

Senna Agius – having a spell before hitting the motocross track as part of his training regime for 2021.

BSB

Jason O’Halloran – having a bit of fun and no doubt giving his Mum some heart palpitations.

Josh Brookes – counting down the days before his Championship defense begins.

Levi Day – team photo done and dusted before he hits the track again in 2021.

Rally

Rodney Faggotter – spreading the rally word via Longreach Motorcycle Club, hosting come and try days and offering free riding tips and coaching to the next generation.