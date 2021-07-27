International Rider Wrap-up July 27, 2021

It was a mixed bag of results for our Australian competitors competing in international and World Championships on the weekend as we approach the summer break for a number of Northern Hemisphere Championships.

WorldSBK

Harry Khouri – back from injury had a difficult weekend, but showed plenty of guts in race 1 coming from 31st to 12th and in race two was unable to repeat the performance finishing in 31st.

EnduroGP

Wil Ruprecht – heads into the summer break after a solid effort in Sweden, 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the E2 class and will use the break to only only rest but hone his skills and fitness.

Andy Wilksch – two offs injuring the left wrist hampered Wilksch’s effort to finish strongly going into the break. He will now use the time to recover and train.

MXGP

Jed Beaton- was again on the podium scoring a 3rd in race one and in race two was stuck in a battle behind the leaders finishing 8th for 4th overall. He now sits in 6th place in the Championship and is well within striking distance of the top three.

Wilson Todd – scored a 7th and 11th placing to now sit 12th in the Championship. Despite the solid results Todd was disappointed with his starts.

Tahlia O’Hare – in her first race of the year had a tough first race finishing in 26th but in race 2 managed to climb into the top ten finishing in 10th to sit in 14th in the Championship.

FIM 250 Speedway Youth World Championships

James Pearson – first year in Europe was topped off last weekend making the final of the FIM 250 Speedway Youth World Championships in Germany and finishing in 6th place in what was a sensational result for the young 16-year-old.

Moto3 Junior World Championship

Senna Agius – finished 18th at Aragon in what was a tough weekend for riders after the death of Hugo Millan.

Joel Kelso – finished in 8th after being forced to take a long lap penalty which hampered his progress forward. He now sits in 8th place in the Championship.

European Talent Cup

Jacob Roulstone – finished in 14th place on the weekend in Aragon and currently sits in 12th place in the Championship.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Billy Van Eerde – has been getting plenty of training in between rounds including showing his skill at motocross.

Off-Road

McKenzie Tricker – was back on the podium taking second place in the Nepgenduro in South Carolina.

Tayla Jones – after a hard days work at Snowshoe Mountain, Jones earns herself a nice cold one.

Will Riordan – had to battle hard in the slippery conditions to get inside the top 10 in the AMA Extreme Championships in Ohio.

Motocross

Jett Lawrence – was a little frustrated with his result going 7 and 2 at Washougal, and now sits only 8 points behind Championship leader Justin Cooper, with his brother Hunter in 3rd.

Speedway

Zane Keleher – has a busy speedway week in England for the Gladiators.

Zach Cook – scored was in the points for Plymouth but his team was unable to overcome a strong Poole team.

Sam Masters – had a strong meeting in the Wolverhampton Wolves win.

Ryan Douglas – will be happy with his points haul and teams win over the Belle Vue Aces.

Rohan Tungate – in action in Sweden for the Lejonen versus Motala match.

Nick Morris – was top points scorer for the Wolves and wrapped with his team’s victory over the Aces.

Mitchell Cluff – has been training hard in the summer break and also leant a hand to fellow young Australia James Pearson who last weekend competed in the 250cc Youth World Championship.

Max Fricke – captured in action for Falubaz.

Kye Thompson – scored a swag of points in his sides emphatic win against Newcastle.

Justin Sedgman – and the Glasgow Tigers couldn’t overcome a strong Edinburgh.

Josh Pickering – went through the highs and lows of speedway in one week with a disappointing run for Sheffield and later in the weekend scoring sensational points for Edinburgh.

Jack Holder – despite some solid points his Torun team went down by the narrowest of margins.

Fraser Bowes – scored a 4th place for Gustrow in the German Speedway Paar Cup.

Chris Holder – will quickly move on from his disappointing run on the weekend.

Brady Kurtz – was in the points but couldn’t help his team overcome a strong Wolves outfit.

Ben Cook – received plenty of well wishes from fans after his accident on the weekend.

Dirt Track

Max Whale – was again back on the top step of the podium after a sensational win at the Port Royal Half Mile.

BSB

Ben Currie – showed amazing control not to lose his bike as he was chasing down the leaders. Unfortunately for Ben, he finished 4th despite a heroic effort to catch the front runners in tricky conditions.

Billy McConnell – was again on the podium and smiles all round after securing a third place.

Jason O’Halloran – winners get the donuts, although we are sure he will be exercising the celebration foods off.

Josh Brookes – was happy to finally be at the front of the pack again after recent disappointments on track.

Levi Day – it’s a family affair at the track and despite only giving birth six days prior to a bouncing baby Katie Day was right beside her man and Levi couldn’t be happier or more proud.

Seth Crump – had a weekend to forget in the tricky weather conditions, struggling in practice, qualifying and then crashing out of the race.

Rally

Daniel Sanders – the knock about Aussie is always smiling and having fun when on the bike as he shows in this latest video edit.