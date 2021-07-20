International Rider Wrap Up July 20, 2021

There was plenty to celebrate last weekend as our Australian riders scored victories, podium finishes and accrued crucial points in their respective Championships abroad.

MotoGP

Jack Miller – had plenty to smile about on the new Ducati Panigale V4 S.

Remy Gardner – is back from a short holiday, recharged and ready for the Moto2 Championship fight.

World Endurance

Josh Hook – winners are grinners. After a tough battle Hook’s team came out on top in the 12 hour at Estoril.

WorldSBK

Harry Khouri – recovered from his recent injury is hoping for a solid result this weekend in the WorldSSP300.

EnduroGP

Wil Ruprecht – had a tough weekend but managed to score two 5th places in Estonia.

Andy Wilksch – was happy with a strong finish in Estonia as he improves at each round.

MXGP

Jed Beaton – had every reason to smile scoring a 2nd and 3rd placing, for 2nd overall on the weekend at the MXGP of Netherlands.

Wilson Todd – finished the weekend in 9th overall in the MX2 class, and is getting fitter at each round.

Bailey Malkiewicz – had a solid return to MXGP racing after months off recovering from surgery and is very pleased with his effort on the weekend, having only been on the bike for a couple of days prior.

Tahlia O’Hare – after months of training hard the young Australian finally hits the track this weekend.

Mitch Evans – while he would prefer to be on track racing, has undergone crucial surgery in the hope to be back on track as soon as possible.

Off-Road

Tayla Jones – when not competing is always trackside cheering on her fellow female competitors, and giving a shout out to sponsors.

Wil Riordan – testing the strength, durability and traction of his tyres.

Moto 3 Junior World Championship

Joel Kelso – fresh from his Moto 3 victory, Joel sat down with Everything Moto Racing for a chat about his career.

Senna Agius – takes a break from training for a cheeky selfie before he hits Aragon this week.

Harrison Voight – despite having to undergo further surgery, is still smiling.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Billy Van Eerde – training with the best in the business and his good mate MotoGP star Jack Miller.

Speedway

Brady Kurtz – was in action for the Aces coming away with 10 points for the meeting against the Panthers.

Chris Holder – in a tough match for his Torun team came away with a draw.

Fraser Bowes – had a lucky escape after an incident, but has suffered concussion and damaged ligaments.

Jack Holder – suffered a nasty crash and was taken to hospital for X-rays.

Jaimon Lidsey – Jaimon Lidsey was all smiles returning to where his European speedway career began.

Josh Pickering – and that winning feeling on his debut for the Sheffield Tigers and then backed it up with the Edinburg Monarchs.

Keynan Rew – was firing on track scoring a solid bunch of points.

Max Fricke – has dropped some new fan merchandise which is sure to sell like hot cakes.

Nick Morris – was in fine form for the Lions snatching 13 points against Eastbourne.

Rohan Tungate – was ecstatic to score podium at the XVII Memorial of Edward Jancarz.

Ryan Douglas – scored crucial points for Wolverhampton in their win over Ipswich.

Sam Masters – had an impressive points haul for the Wolves.

Zach Cook – scored a crucial six points for Poole’s draw against Plymouth.

Zane Keleher – has dropped a new video providing a behind the scenes look at his set-up.

Rally

Toby Price – has announced a biography with pictures will be out in February on his stellar career, which we are pleased is still ongoing.

BSB

Billy McConnell – hard at training with pedal power before his next round of the BSB.

Brayden Elliott – progressing after a crash in race 1 and an 8th at Knockhill.

Josh Brookes – will be looking to return to his Championship winning form in front of fans this weekend.

Levi Day – Doing a bit of sponsor promotion work as he screams through the ajnsteelstock yard aboard his Suzuki GSXR.