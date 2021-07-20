Motorcycling Australia

International Rider Wrap Up July 20, 2021

Filed Under: Important Announcements, News

There was plenty to celebrate last weekend as our Australian riders scored victories, podium finishes and accrued crucial points in their respective Championships abroad.

MotoGP

Jack Miller – had plenty to smile about on the new Ducati Panigale V4 S.

 

Remy Gardner – is back from a short holiday, recharged and ready for the Moto2 Championship fight.

World Endurance 

Josh Hook – winners are grinners. After a tough battle Hook’s team came out on top in the 12 hour at Estoril.

WorldSBK

Harry Khouri – recovered from his recent injury is hoping for a solid result this weekend in the WorldSSP300.

EnduroGP

Wil Ruprecht – had a tough weekend but managed to score two 5th places in Estonia.

Andy Wilksch – was happy with a strong finish in Estonia as he improves at each round.

MXGP

Jed Beaton – had every reason to smile scoring a 2nd and 3rd placing, for 2nd overall on the weekend at the MXGP of Netherlands.

Wilson Todd – finished the weekend in 9th overall in the MX2 class, and is getting fitter at each round.

Bailey Malkiewicz – had a solid return to MXGP racing after months off recovering from surgery and is very pleased with his effort on the weekend, having only been on the bike for a couple of days prior.

Tahlia O’Hare – after months of training hard the young Australian finally hits the track this weekend.

Mitch Evans – while he would prefer to be on track racing, has undergone crucial surgery in the hope to be back on track as soon as possible.

Off-Road

Tayla Jones – when not competing is always trackside cheering on her fellow female competitors, and giving a shout out to sponsors.

Wil Riordan – testing the strength, durability and traction of his tyres.

Moto 3 Junior World Championship

Joel Kelso – fresh from his Moto 3 victory, Joel sat down with Everything Moto Racing for a chat about his career.

Senna Agius – takes a break from training for a cheeky selfie before he hits Aragon this week.

Harrison Voight – despite having to undergo further surgery, is still smiling.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Billy Van Eerde – training with the best in the business and his good mate MotoGP star Jack Miller.

Speedway

Brady Kurtz – was in action for the Aces coming away with 10 points for the meeting against the Panthers.

Chris Holder – in a tough match for his Torun team came away with a draw.

 

Fraser Bowes – had a lucky escape after an incident, but has suffered concussion and damaged ligaments.

Jack Holder – suffered a nasty crash and was taken to hospital for X-rays.

Jaimon Lidsey – Jaimon Lidsey was all smiles returning to where his European speedway career began.

Josh Pickering – and that winning feeling on his debut for the Sheffield Tigers and then backed it up with the Edinburg Monarchs.

Keynan Rew – was firing on track scoring a solid bunch of points.

Max Fricke –  has dropped some new fan merchandise which is sure to sell like hot cakes.

Nick Morris – was in fine form for the Lions snatching 13 points against Eastbourne.

Rohan Tungate –  was ecstatic to score podium at the XVII Memorial of Edward Jancarz.

Ryan Douglas – scored crucial points for Wolverhampton in their win over Ipswich.

Sam Masters – had an impressive points haul for the Wolves.

Zach Cook – scored a crucial six points for Poole’s draw against Plymouth.

Zane Keleher – has dropped a new video providing a behind the scenes look at his set-up.

Rally

Toby Price – has announced a biography with pictures will be out in February on his stellar career, which we are pleased is still ongoing.

BSB

Billy McConnell – hard at training with pedal power before his next round of the BSB.

Brayden Elliott – progressing after a crash in race 1 and an 8th at Knockhill.

Josh Brookes – will be looking to return to his Championship winning form in front of fans this weekend.

Levi Day – Doing a bit of sponsor promotion work as he screams through the ajnsteelstock yard aboard his Suzuki GSXR.

 

 

 

 

 

