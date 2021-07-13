International Rider Wrap-up July 13, 2021

There was plenty of on track action last weekend for our Australian competitors overseas, with some dominating their respective Championships.

MotoGP

Jack Miller – couldn’t hide his disappointment at not being able to race his home track this year after the cancellation of the 2021 Australian MotoGP.

Remy Gardner – was also gutted at the opportunity to potentially wrap up the Moto2 Championship at his home track.

EnduroGP

Andy Wilksch – is ready to battle at the Estonia EnduroGP this weekend after some time off.

World Endurance

Josh Hook – Is Portugal bound for this weekends 12 hour race.

Motocross

Hunter Lawrence – dominated the 250MX class at the AMA Pro Motocross Southwick National on the weekend taking two wins for the overall victory.

Jett Lawrence – while disappointed with a 9-3 result at Southwick, he was very happy for his brother Hunter’s win.

Tayla Jones – proved while on a break from Off Road she can mix it with the MX crowd scoring a pair of wins.

Rally

Daniel Sanders – continues to impress on the world rally stage scoring a 4th overall with a stage win at the Silkway Rally.

Moto3 World Junior Championship

Joel Kelso – had every reason to smile after his superb first victory.

Senna Agius – counting down the hours before he is back on track.

European Talent Cup

Jacob Roulstone – was in action last weekend on a go-kart track getting some essential practice in with fellow MotoGP and Moto3 riders.

Off- Road

Will Riordan – battled on in the Donner Hard Enduro, despite not being fit enough for the long haul ride.

Speedway

Brady Kurtz – was in the points for his Belle Vue Aces despite the teams loss.

Brayden McGuiness – caught in action in Poland after a hectic few weeks where he travelled six countries in two weeks.

Chris and Jack Holder – unfortunately spent the day trackside as their matched was rained out.

Jaimon Lidsey – in the points and happy with his teams win and draw.

Jason Crump – put his team first after not being fully fit to race.

Jason Doyle – was stoked to receive some canvas print to provide to sponsors and supporters.

Josh Pickering – helped his Monarchs to victory over Berwick. In other big news for the Aussie he has also signed with the Sheffield Tigers in the premiership league. “It’s been a goal of mine to get this opportunity since I first came over to the UK in 2017,” he said.

Justin Sedgman – a picture of concentration as he prepares to battle for his Glasgow Tigers.

Keynan Rew – in action in Rezezsow where he bagged 24 points from the two rounds.

Nick Morris – showing the English fans how you pass at Leicester.

Rohan Tungate – is always happy to put on a show when celebrating for the fans.

Ryan Douglas – helped his Lions to victory over the scorings.

Sam Masters – scored some crucial points in his teams win over the Bandits.

Zach Cook – launched his new racing facebook page.

Zane Keleher – is in preparations for tomorrow’s clash.

Ben Currie – Had a frustrating weekend at Knockhill and was unable to get on the podium.

Billy McConnell – scored a 2nd place and still manages to lead the Championship.

Jason O’Halloran – finally fulfilled one of his dreams of a podium at Knockhill.

Levi Day – Scored 2 13th places and while disappointed, is happy to come away from the weekend unscathed.

Seth Crump – while still coming to terms with the 600, had a tricky weekend in wet conditions.

Sidecars

Chrissie Clancy-Ingpen and Mick Alton captured in action during recent meetings at Calwell Park and Mallory Park.