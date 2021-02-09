International Rider Wrap-up February 9, 2021

Australian riders competing overseas in 2021 are now in the full swing of pre-season, locking in sponsors, travelling overseas, gathering parts and spares, and launching their new teams in preparation for the commencement of racing.
MotoGP
Jack Miller – today with Ducati officially unveils the new look 2021 MotoGP team.
Remy Gardner – is also on the promotional trail spruiking IXON
Motocross/Supercross
Jett Lawrence – captured on video showing how vital a good start is in Supercross.
Tahlia O’Hare – is getting in plenty of track time before her season commences in the Women’s World Championship
Off-Road
Mackenzie Tricker – brand new race machine was given a good workout yesterday, and despite a shortened run to ensure the knee is right for the season ahead, it is all looking good for the Australian.
Talya Jones – despite hitting the ground several times yesterday, came out relatively unscathed finishing 4th in the Tests.
Speedway
Matthew Gilmore – back home and taking the win at Gillman Speedway.
Rohan Tungate – was in fine form up against quality opposition at Mildura recently.
Ryan Douglas – still has his fingers crossed that he can get on track for the Leicester Lions this year.
Sam Masters – released a sharp looking new Wolves graphic for 2021.
Zane Kelleher – has released some neat new merchandise to help fund his year. Head over to his facebook page to check it out.
BSB
Jason O’Halloran – is pretty stoked to have seven straight years of support from Watches with Distinction.
Josh Brookes – is definitely not resting in the off-season. You can check out what he’s been up to.
Rally
Daniel Sanders – caught up with Dirt Bike Burrito to talk about his first Dakar Rally.