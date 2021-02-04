International Rider Wrap-up February 4, 2021

A majority of Australian riders competing overseas in 2021 are in their final preparations for their respective Championships, while others are testing, and some, such as motocross and supercross star Jett Lawrence are already on track and making an impression.

Speedway

Brayden McGuiness – is stocking up on new parts before his season gets under way.

Chris Holder – can’t wait to get the season started but is frustrated by ongoing concerns with COVID-19 in Europe.-19

Jason Crump – was all class back on track at the Jason Lyons Cup.

Jason Doyle – is in full swing preparations for 2021 getting a haul of clutches for his season ahead.

Ryan Douglas – kicking off 2021 in style – in the winners circle.

Brady Kurtz – released a brand new sharp looking graphic heading into the 2021 season.

MotoGP

Remy Gardner – in just over a month hits the track with his new KTM team for some pre-season testing at Losail International Circuit, March 19-21.

Motocross

Jed Beaton – was yesterday having a bit of fun with Aussie MotoGP star Jack Miller, before both start their seasons in the weeks to come.

Jett Lawrence – suffered two crashes at the fifth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross earlier this week in Indianapolis. The young Aussie sensation is hoping to be fighting fit for the next round.

TJ O’Hare – announced her 2021 ride with Honda 114 Motorsports and her new Fox Moto gear.

Off-Road

Tayla Jones – is recovered from surgery and ready to fight for back to back Championships this weekend.

Will Ruprecht – is looking fresh from the Christmas break and ready to hit Italy aboard his new TM Racing machine.

Rally

Andrew Houlihan – caught up with Angry Pete to talk about his Dakar Rally adventure.

Michael Burgess – is still smiling from his Dakar performance in this latest video.

BSB

Brayden Elliott – a proud Aussie, celebrated Australia Day last week with a photo shoot draped in the Australian flag.

Jason O’Halloran – is ready to hit the track for some testing with his new leathers.

Josh Brookes – talks about 25 years of BSB in his latest Facebook post.

CVMA

David Anthony – scored two victories in the Formula Open class at the Chuckwalla Valley Motorcycle Association breaking lap records as well.