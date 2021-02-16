International Rider Wrap-up February 16, 2021

There has been plenty happening for Australian riders competing overseas in 2021, with media launches, new contract signings, and last minute preparations before riders head overseas for competition.

MotoGP

Jack Miller – had a massive week launching his new team colours, spectacular Ducati for 2021 as well as unveiling his new AGV helmet design.

Remy Gardner – was having a bit of fun this week and showing a new style of riding off the MotoGP circuit.

Motocross/Supercross

Jett Lawrence – has done it again scoring yet another victory, this time in Orlando.

Jed Beaton – has been out testing his new machinery in readiness for the 2021 MXGP.

Off-Road

Josh Strang – has been getting plenty of track time in before his GNCC season recommences.

Speedway

Jack Holder – has confirmed he is back with the Sheffield Tigers for the 2021 Speedway Season.

Jason Crump – has confirmed his new signing with the Plymouth Gladiators for 2021.

Ryan Douglas – will line up at this Saturday night’s North Brisbane Speedway Masters.

Zane Kelleher – after suffering some severe bad luck last year due to COVID-19 will be hoping he can get back on track with the Poole Pirates in 2021.

FIM CEV Junior World Championship

Billy Van Eerde – is busily preparing for the season ahead getting as much track time as possible.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Harrison Voight – getting some supermoto practice in before he heads overseas for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

BSB

Jason O’Halloran – in his latest video has revealed how he tackles the spectacular Druids hairpin.