International Rider Wrap-up August 25, 2020

This past week saw some great results with our Australian riders taking on the world’s best and standing on the podium.

MotoGP

Jack Miller – despite having a serious shoulder injury suffered during practice, the tenacious Australian fought hard throughout the Austrian GP and was involved in a last lap, last corner battle for the win, but was over taken, securing 2nd, and now sitting 3rd in the championship.

Remy Gardner – scored a sensational 3rd place in Moto2 having redeemed himself from the previous weekends crash in Austria. A simply spectacular ride from the young Aussie.

MXGP/MX2

While our Australian riders had mixed results in Latvia they will be looking forward to next months MXGP in Italy.

Mitch Evans – in the MXGP class improved on his results in the last Latvia round, and now sits in 12th place, in perfect striking distance to jump into the top 10.

Bailey Malkiewicz – suffered a few crashes at Kegums Lativa scoring a 16th and 20th and sitting 25th in the MX2 Championship standings.

Jed Beaton – struggled in Latvia but was consistently in the top 15, and now sits 5th in the MX2 Championship heading into Italy.

Nathan Crawford – will be glad to move onto Italy after a rough few MX2 Latvia rounds, but sits in 15th on 60 points and will be looking to score some better results and move up in the championship.

FIM Endurance World Championship

Josh Parkes – while Covid-19 has decimated the championship this year with a number of cancellations, the Australian is looking forward to next month’s 12 hour race at Estoril – September 27, ending the 2019-2020 season.

Red Bull Rookies Cup

Billy Van Eerde – finished in 8th place in race 1, but suffered a penalty for exceeding track limits and was relegated back to 11th and then suffered a DNF in race two after a high-side. The young Aussie remains positive and is looking forward to the next round.

British Superbike Championship (BSB)

Josh Brookes – scored some solid results including a win in the second round of the BSB Superbikes Championship and now sits in fourth in the championship only 22 points behind the leader.

Jason O’Halloran – sits behind Brookes in 5th place in the Championship having scored a 7th and two 8th placings on the weekend.

Ben Currie – Had a difficult weekend, scoring a 6th in race one and unfortunately while chasing a podium position lost the front end crashing out in race 2.

Brayden Elliott – is happy with the progress he is making in the Superstock 1000 Championship scoring some valuable points finishing in 14th.

Billy McConnell – now sits in 4th in the Superstock 1000 Championship after scoring a 3rd place on the weekend.

Levi Day – continues his sensational form scoring 2 second places in the TriOptions Cup on the weekend celebrating with his son Max on the podium.

Seth Crump – Continues to impress in the Junior Supersport class scoring a 2nd and 5th placing over the weekend, now sitting second in the Championship.

Enduro

Mackenzie Tricker – continued her sensational season taking another win on the weekend in the Women’s Elite class at the NEPG Enduro in the USA. Mackenzie now has a 56 point lead in the Championship.

Motocross

Jett Lawrence – had a weekend to forget in the muddy conditions at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch during the USA pro motocross 250 class.

American Flat Track

Max Whale – finished 7th in the semi-final and 11th in the main of the American Flat Track Singles Championship at Indianapolis.

Speedway

Max Fricke – is eager for the SGP series to get under way.

Brady Kurtz – continues his good form scoring vital points for his team.

Chris Holder – continues to build his points tally for the season with another good meet under his belt.

Jack Holder – Is having a great season wracking up the points with ease.

Jaimon Lidsey – is having a solid season with Unia Leszno who are in good form.

Josh Pickering – is back on track and scored some valuable points for his team in Hungary.

Keynan Rew – has started his season well scoring vital points for his Rawicz team.

Rohan Tungate – continues to bank solid results for his team Orzel Lodz.

Sam Masters – is having a good season in Poland scoring good results for his team.