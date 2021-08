Australian riders competing internationally had plenty to celebrate over the weekend with many tasting the champagne of success at both domestic and World Championship level, as our Aussie riders continue to bat well above their weight.

FIM Speedway Grand Prix Challenge

FIM World Long Track Championship

MotoGP

Moto 3 Junior World Championship

Motocross

Off-Road

American Flat Track

Speedway

Rally

Italian Superbike Championship

Sidecars