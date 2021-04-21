International Rider Wrap-up April 21, 2021

There were mixed results for our Aussie riders overseas last weekend, while others are counting down the hours before they start their 2021 campaigns this weekend.

MotoGP

Jack Miller – had yet another disappointing MotoGP after coming to grief and will now focus on the next round in Spain.

Remy Gardner – After a last lap lunge up the inside of Joe Roberts to cross the line securing third, Gardner now leads the Moto2 Championship.

WorldMXGP

Mitch Evans – has released his new look for 2021.

Tahlia O’Hare – and her team officially launch their campaign for 2021.

WorldSBK

Harry Khouri – has put in some dirt track training in Europe prior to his WorldSBK SSP300 season start.

Italian Superbike Championship – CIV

Jack Mahaffy – had a solid run at Round 1 of the CIV and was in the thick of the battle scoring a 14th and 13th for the weekend.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Harrison Voight – despite the difficult weekend, is able to take plenty of positives from it moving forward.

FIM CEV – Moto3 Junior World Championship

Jacob Roulstone – is feeling very positive heading into round 1 this weekend.

Joel Kelso – was getting in some last minute practice before this weekend’s first round.

Senna Agius – has had a positive pre-season and is looking forward to racing this weekend in his second year in the Moto3 class.

Speedway

Brady Kurtz – confidence continues to build as another major sponsor in ATPI joins his team.

Jaimon Lidsey – has released limited edition merchandise which is only available until April 30. So you better be quick.

Jason Crump – has had his engines delivered for 2021 in which he hopes to again be celebrating on the top step throughout the season.

Jason Doyle – headed back down memory lane producing the ripper of a photo showing the nerves before his first ever GP.

Keynan Rew – is back on track fighting fit after earlier this year breaking his collarbone.

Rohan Tungate – had a tough week being involved in some on track controversy.

Sam Masters – has launched some nice looking 2021 merchandise for his fans and followers.

Motocross/Supercross

Hunter Lawrence – having fully recovered from his injury late last year is very happy to be sitting in 2nd place in the Championship.

Jett Lawrence – has taken some time our to record a video for one of his sponsors. You can check it out on his Instagram page.

Off- Road

Josh Strang – had a tough weekend on track and will be happy to leave that one behind.

Mackenzie Tricker – was back on track for the GNCC and managed to score the holeshot and a top five finish.

Wil Ruprecht – is ready for battle this weekend in the Italian Enduro after giving his bike a shakedown.

BSB

Jason O’Halloran – picturing adding a bigger trophy to his BSB collection this year.

Seth Crump – has unveiled his new look for his BSB campaign in 2021.

Rally

Toby Price – is back on the bike and reporting for Red Bull TV.