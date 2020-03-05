International Rider Wrap – 5 March

While the start of the 2020 MotoGP season has been delayed thanks to the worldwide escalation of the coronavirus, the World Superbike Championship was able to commence without any such problems, at our very own Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

One Aussie rider keen to showcase his abilities on the international stage was Wild Card entrant Oli Bayliss, in the World Supersport races on the Cube Racing Yamaha, but unfortunately his weekend did not go according to plan.

Qatar Moto GP Round

While the Moto GP race may have been cancelled, the support categories are still scheduled to go ahead this weekend.

That means Remy Gardner will be in action aboard the ONEXOX TKKR SAG Kalex; at last year’s Qatar round, he finished just off the podium in fourth place.

Qatar will also host the opening round of the 2020 Asia Talent Cup, a few riders will proudly fly the Aussie flag.

Motocross

Several Australian Motocross riders competed on the world stage across the weekend, with the MXGP season commencing at the British Grand Prix. Best of them was Mitch Evans.

Jed Beaton, Nathan Crawford and Bailey Malkiewicz were competing in MX2.

Also well done to Kirk Gibbs, who clean-swept Round 3 of the NZMX Championship.