International Rider Wrap – 5 March

While the start of the 2020 MotoGP season has been delayed thanks to the worldwide escalation of the coronavirus, the World Superbike Championship was able to commence without any such problems, at our very own Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.
One Aussie rider keen to showcase his abilities on the international stage was Wild Card entrant Oli Bayliss, in the World Supersport races on the Cube Racing Yamaha, but unfortunately his weekend did not go according to plan.
Qatar Moto GP Round
While the Moto GP race may have been cancelled, the support categories are still scheduled to go ahead this weekend.
That means Remy Gardner will be in action aboard the ONEXOX TKKR SAG Kalex; at last year’s Qatar round, he finished just off the podium in fourth place.
Qatar will also host the opening round of the 2020 Asia Talent Cup, a few riders will proudly fly the Aussie flag.
Motocross
Several Australian Motocross riders competed on the world stage across the weekend, with the MXGP season commencing at the British Grand Prix. Best of them was Mitch Evans.
Jed Beaton, Nathan Crawford and Bailey Malkiewicz were competing in MX2.
View this post on Instagram
SWIPE ACROSS ♂️ First @mxgp was tough but fun, first moto was riding good then a big crash that rattled my head! Second moto Geared up to get a 10th.. we progressed all weekend and it’s 1 under the belt… onto the next, thanks team @honda114motorsports @giacomogariboldi @franzonciro @sorby917 @livialancelot114
View this post on Instagram
@thibaultphotography Happy to finish both motos today and keep my knee from getting worse Massive thanks to the team @honda114motorsports and @parisrich_ @malka47 @one_above_management for the help as well . Onto the next one and some recovery • • • @honda114motorsports @alpinestarsmx @alpinestars @just1racing @pirellimx @fmf73 @planetstairs @podmx @pod_active @neken_official @skullcandy @skullcandyoz @galfer_brakes @caribee.fr @one_above_management #ridered #protectedbypod #skullcandy
Also well done to Kirk Gibbs, who clean-swept Round 3 of the NZMX Championship.