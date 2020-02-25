International Rider Wrap – 25 February

Main photo: Russell Colvin

While there were no competitive outings for any of Australia’s international riders, a couple of Aussie stars have been completing some valuable testing miles in preparation for the start of the 2020 season.

Moto GP Testing – Jack Miller

Pramac Racing Ducati rider Jack Miller has finished fifth overall after three days of testing at the Qatar circuit, ahead of the Moto GP season opener on March 8.

After being 13th on the first day and 15th on the second day, Miller leapt into the top five on the third and final day.

“It was good to have the opportunity to put in some fast laps today, and finish the test up the pointy end,” Miller said.

“I’m quietly confident coming into the season opener, as the GP20 feels like a rocket and our race pace was pretty consistent today. We still have a little bit of work to do, especially in the third sector, but all in all I’m looking forward to Round 1.”

World Supersport Testing – Oli Bayliss

Two days of testing for the World Supersport Championship have taken place at Phillip Island, with Oli Bayliss turning plenty of laps on his CUBE Racing Yamaha.

Bayliss ended up 16th overall on the first day, and 19th on Day 2.

The opening round of the World Supersport Championship will be held this weekend as part of the Motul FIM Superbike World Championship at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Bayliss will have double duties this weekend at the Island as he is also competing in the MotorsportsTV Supersport class as part of the first round of the mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.

The opening round of the mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.

Asia Talent Cup Test

Australia has three representatives in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup for 2020; Harrison Voight returns for his second season in the category, while Carter Thompson (2019 Oceania Junior Cup Champion) and Max Gibbons (also an OJC graduate) are making their IATC debuts.

A two-day pre-season test was held at the 5.5 kilometre Sepang International Circuit on earlier this month. For Thompson and Gibbons, it was their first opportunity to sample the Honda NSF250R Moto3 machines, and both riders steadily improved over the two days.

Voight was among the front-runners; on the first day, he was second-fastest behind Malaysian rider Syarifuddin Azman, while on the second day he recorded the third-fastest time overall.

As well as a sequence of 20-minute practice sessions, the second day of testing also included a practice start procedure and race simulation, giving the riders a taste of what they can expect when the season commences at Qatar on 6-8 March.

Keleher Scores International Speedway Opportunity

Rockhampton motorcycle speedway rider Zane Keleher has earned an opportunity to demonstrate his talents on the world stage, signing with the Poole Pirates team for the UK speedway Championship League.

The Poole Pirates is one of the most successful teams in UK speedway competition, winning 12 titles since 2001 and providing opportunities for stars of the sport including Chris Holder and Jason Crump.