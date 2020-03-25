International Rider Update – 24 March

While there wasn’t a lot of racing activity this week due to the cancellation of events, it’s good to see a number of Aussie riders are taking to social media to keep everyone’s spirits up.

Toby Price was supposed to compete in the Abu Dhabi Cross-Country Rally this week.

Max Fricke is getting pumped for his first season of SpeedwayGP competition.

Zane Keleher was able to complete his first practice day on UK soil, in preparation for his season in British Speedway with the Poole Pirates.

For everyone in self-isolation, Jack Miller provided everyone with some viewing material in the form of his Off the Racing Line documentary.