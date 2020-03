Congratulations to Kirk Gibbs, who wrapped up the NZ Motocross Championship with second place overall in the final round at Tauranga on the weekend!

Unfortunately, some of the other Aussie riders scheduled to be competing overseas had their events cancelled due to the Coronavirus. These included Jarred Brook (American Flat Track at Daytona) and Josh Sheehan (Freestyle Motocross X-Knights at Costa Rica).