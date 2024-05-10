Information Bulletin: Rule Update for Historic Sidecar Oil Containment

Information Pertains to:

Rule: 7.21.1.1

Current Rule:

Ground clearance of no less than 65mm for the whole of the underside of the Machine

(excluding wheels), measured with the Machine handlebars in the straight ahead position,

Race ready with rider and passenger on board.

New Rule:

Ground clearance of no less than 65mm for the whole of the underside of the Machine

(excluding wheels and undertray), measured with the Machine handlebars in the straight

ahead position, Race ready with rider and passenger on board.

a) The undertray must not be manufactured to protrude lower than what is

required to meet the requirements of rule 7.21.2 for each period.

b) It is the responsibility of the competitor to ensure that any reduction in

ground clearance, caused by the fitting of the undertray, is kept to a minimum

to prevent the undertray making contact with the ground when the suspension

is fully compressed.

c) At no time can any part of the Machine except the undertray be less than the

65mm required.

d) It is at the discretion of the Technical Officer of the Event as to the

compliance with these rules.

Rationale:

It has been brought to MA’s attention that it is difficult for some existing historic sidecars to

meet the requirement of rule 7.21.1.1 when fitting an undertray as per rule 7.21.2., requiring

65mm ground clearance. It has been decided to exclude the undertray only from the 65mm

measurement, all other requirements of the Machines must remain as per rule 7.21.1.1.

The Manual of Motorcycle Sport will be updated to reflect this Information Bulletin and the

online version will be available at www.ma.org.au.

Effective from:

Immediately.