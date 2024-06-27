Information Bulletin: Manufacturers’ nominated kit ECU and MA-approved ECU list

Affected discipline:

Road Race

Information pertains to:

The Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List.

Current rules:

Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List 2024 V3.

When version 3 of the of the Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List for SBK and SS classes was released, the YMER6WSS ECU listed in version 2 was removed.

New rules:

Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List 2024 V4.

Version 4 of the Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List for SBK and SS classes reinstates the YMER6WSS ECU on to the list of approved ECU’s.

Rationale:

After further investigation, it has been determined to defer the original determination removing the YMER6WSS ECU from the Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List for SBK and SS classes. The initial determination although valid and within power has been deferred in the best interests of the Sport.

A complete review of the approved list has been scheduled for the end of the 2024 season and until this review is completed, it has been determined to reinstate the YMER6WSS ECU to the list.

The Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List will be updated to reflect this bulletin and the online versions will be available at www.ma.org.au and the ASBK & MA websites.

Effective from:

Immediately